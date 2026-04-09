Nintendo Releases Hello, Yoshi! App on Switch, Smartphones

"My Mario" brand also streams new stop-motion animated episode

Nintendo released the Hello, Yoshi app for free on Nintendo Switch and smartphones on Thursday. The app is part of "My Mario," a new line of Mario-themed products aimed at young children.

Image via Nintendo © Nintendo

The brand line includes kid-friendly, one-minute stop-motion animation episodes on the official Play Nintendo YouTube channel. The seventh episode debuted on Thursday:

Image courtesy of Nintendo © Nintendo

Hello, Yoshi!

Hello, Mario!

Nintendo

Thegame launched for Switch and smartphones in Japan on November 18. Thegame launched for free in the U.S. on iOS, Android, andSwitch in the U.S. on February 19. The app debuted in Japan last August for smartphones and Switch alongside the My Mario brand. In both apps, users can touch the screen to interact with Mario or Yoshi's face in various ways.

The "My Mario" brand's products - which include picture books from Penguin Random House , building blocks, clothing for infants and toddlers, rattles, plush, and bath toys from Tomy - launched at the Nintendo New York and Nintendo San Francisco stores on February 19. My Mario products will also be available at select retail stores around the U.S. this spring.

The My Mario brand debuted in Japan last August.

The Yoshi and the Mysterious Book game will launch for Nintendo Switch 2 on May 21.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie opened in the U.S. and in over 60 markets worldwide in April 2023. The film earned US$31,702,735 in its opening day in the U.S., and US$204,630,730 in its first five days in the U.S. (the film opened on a Wednesday, and thus had a five-day opening frame). Deadline puts the movie's estimated US$377,628,865 opening worldwide as the highest-earning all-time worldwide opening for an animated film, beating Frozen II . ( Frozen II opened over a regular three-day frame, as opposed to The Super Mario Bros. Movie 's five-day frame.) The film is also the highest-earning video game adaptation in history. The film ended 2023 as the #2 top-earning film worldwide and in the United States, with worldwide earnings of over US$1,361,367,353, including US$574,934,330 in the U.S.

The movie's sequel The Super Mario Galaxy Movie opened in North America on April 3, and will open in Japan on April 24. Donald Glover joins the cast as Yoshi.

Sources: Nintendo, App Store