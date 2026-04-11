MangaGamer Releases Rose Guns Days Game's 1st Season

MangaGamer released the first season of its new edition of 07th Expansion 's Rose Guns Days visual novel series on MangaGamer and Steam on Thursday.

Image courtesy of MangaGamer

Image courtesy of MangaGamer

The release features updated graphics, as well as Japanese, English, and Chinese language options. MangaGamer will release the game in four chapters on MangaGamer and Steam .

The company describes the game:

Set in the aftermath of an alternate history World War II where an unprecedented natural disaster forces Japan to accept an unconditional surrender to the Sino-American allies. The country is split up and occupied by the two forces radically transforming it and its people in a matter of years, and making the Japanese strangers in their own home. Nevertheless, they united and did whatever it took to survive... Later on, in 21st century Japan, aspiring reporter Julie Hayashibara is given an opportunity to interview the mysterious and powerful Jeanne Amakawa to learn the truth of what post-war Japan really was like.

Ryukishi07 is responsible for the story, with art by Jirō Suzuki, Sōichirō, and Yaeko Ninagawa .

The visual novel series launched its first entry in August 2012 at Comiket . The second game launched in December 2012. The third game launched in August 2013, and the final game debuted in December 2013.

MangaGamer previously released the visual novel series in 2014 and 2015 with an English translation patch.

The game series has inspired several manga adaptations. Yen Press has released the Rose Guns Days Season One , Rose Guns Days Season Two , Rose Guns Days Season Three , and Rose Guns Days Sorrowful Cross Knife manga in English.

Source: Press release