MangaGamer Licenses Ryukishi 07's Rose Guns Days Game

Company previously released English translation patch in 2014, 2015

MangaGamer announced on Thursday during its Ryukishi07 Q&A panel that it will release 07th Expansion 's Rose Guns Days visual novel series on MangaGamer and Steam .

The release will feature updated graphics, as well as Japanese, English, and Chinese language options. MangaGamer will release the game in four chapters on MangaGamer and Steam .

The company describes the game:

This brand-new, action-suspense thriller takes place in an alternate history Japan where a natural disaster during World War 2 forced Japan to capitulate to Sino-American forces before the use of the bomb, resulting in a nation divided piecemeal between China and America as both force the native Japanese into the minority as they compete for political superiority in the occupied nation. When a war veteran and the proprietress of brothel find themselves at the center of multiple gang conflicts, the growing strife soon leads to the birth of a new mafia family aiming to gain power within City 23 to secure the future for their Japanese brethren. Blood, bullets, and tears will fly as mafia vie for control and clash with the occupation forces

Ryukishi07 is responsible for the story, with art by Jirō Suzuki, Sōichirō, and Yaeko Ninagawa .

The visual novel series launched the first game in August 2012 at Comiket . The second game launched in December 2012. The third game launched in August 2013, and the final game debuted in December 2013.

MangaGamer previously released the visual novel series in 2014 and 2015 with an English translation patch.

The game series has inspired several manga adaptations. Yen Press has released the Rose Guns Days Season One , Rose Guns Days Season Two , Rose Guns Days Season Three , and Rose Guns Days Sorrowful Cross Knife manga in English.