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Cardfight!! Vanguard Announces New TV Anime for 2027, New Theatrical Anime to End Divinez Saga
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official X/Twitter account for the Cardfight!! Vanguard franchise revealed on Saturday that a completely new television anime in the franchise will air in 2027, and will celebrate the franchise's 15th anniversary.
◤￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣◥— カードファイト!! ヴァンガード公式 (@cfvanguard_PR) April 10, 2026
カードファイト!! ヴァンガード
TVアニメ完全新作 始動
◣＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿◢
2027年の放送をお楽しみに！#ヴァンガード pic.twitter.com/wY2eBYWTTI
Additionally, Bushiroad announced that the "final arc" of the franchise's DivineZ saga will first open in theaters in Japan on October 2. Kinema Citrus is animating the film, again featuring original character designs by manga creator group CLAMP. The theatrical anime is titled Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Unmei Seisen-hen (Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez The Fated Star Battle Arc).
■━━━━━━━━━━━━━□— カードファイト!! ヴァンガード公式 (@cfvanguard_PR) April 10, 2026
┃ 運命星戦編 ┃
┃ 劇場先行公開決定 ┃
□━━━━━━━━━━━━━■
Divinez最終章──その決着は「運命星戦編」へ
キャラクターデザイン原案 #CLAMP
アニメーション制作 #キネマシトラス
2026年10月2日(金)公開！… pic.twitter.com/9UXWpSbfa8
The Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress anime's first two seasons launched the franchise's "D Series" in April 2021. The Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress anime's first season, which premiered in July 2022, is considered the third overall season of the D Series. The second and third seasons (which premiered in January 2023 and July 2023 respectively) are the D Series' fourth and fifth seasons, respectively.
The series' sixth season is the Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez anime, which debuted in Japan in January 2024. Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Season 2 debuted in July 2024 as the overall seventh season.
The Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez DELUXE Arc (Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Deluxe-hen) anime then premiered in January 2025 and is the eighth season. The Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez DELUXE Finals (Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Deluxe Kesshō-hen) anime premiered on July 5 and aired its 12th and final episode on October 4.
Bushiroad originally announced that it would produce up to nine seasons for the current "D Series" of the Cardfight!! Vanguard anime. The company then later announced it is planning the 10th season and beyond for the D Series.
Source: Cardfight!! Vanguard franchise's X/Twitter account (link 2)