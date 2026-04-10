Cardfight!! Vanguard Announces New TV Anime for 2027, New Theatrical Anime to End Divinez Saga

The official X/Twitter account for the Cardfight!! Vanguard franchise revealed on Saturday that a completely new television anime in the franchise will air in 2027, and will celebrate the franchise's 15th anniversary.

Additionally, Bushiroad announced that the "final arc" of the franchise's DivineZ saga will first open in theaters in Japan on October 2. Kinema Citrus is animating the film, again featuring original character designs by manga creator group CLAMP . The theatrical anime is titled Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Unmei Seisen-hen ( Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez The Fated Star Battle Arc).

Image via Cardfight Vanguard!! franchise's X/Twitter account © VANGUARD Divinez Character Design ©2021-2025 CLAMP・ST Illust: Kinema citrus

Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Phantom Star Battle Arc

The latest anime in the franchise,), debuted onand sixstations on January 10 at 8:00 a.m. JST, and its 12th and final episode aired on Saturday. The series served as the 10th season in the franchise's "D Series."

The Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress anime's first two seasons launched the franchise's "D Series" in April 2021. The Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress anime's first season, which premiered in July 2022, is considered the third overall season of the D Series. The second and third seasons (which premiered in January 2023 and July 2023 respectively) are the D Series' fourth and fifth seasons, respectively.

The series' sixth season is the Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez anime, which debuted in Japan in January 2024. Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Season 2 debuted in July 2024 as the overall seventh season.

The Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez DELUXE Arc ( Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Deluxe-hen ) anime then premiered in January 2025 and is the eighth season. The Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez DELUXE Finals ( Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Deluxe Kesshō-hen ) anime premiered on July 5 and aired its 12th and final episode on October 4.

Bushiroad originally announced that it would produce up to nine seasons for the current "D Series" of the Cardfight!! Vanguard anime. The company then later announced it is planning the 10th season and beyond for the D Series.