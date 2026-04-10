Mulasaki Ima Takes a “New Walk” for Eren the Southpaw Anime

The title character of Eren the Southpaw , a new anime streaming on Crunchyroll and based on the manga by Kappi and nifuni , is an artist working in New York City. Inspired by this, up-and-coming J-pop artist Mulasaki Ima decided to travel to NYC to film the music video for “New Walk,” her Eren the Southpaw ending theme. Mere hours after she arrived in the U.S., Anime News Network got the chance to speak to Ima about the in-progress video — talking inspirations ranging from manga and painting to gospel music and her father.

Mulasaki Ima in NYC (2026) Photography by Reuben Baron

IMA: With anime songs, I start with the lyrics to tie into the anime, while for my normal music, I start with different processes. The best anime opening and ending sequences often feel like music videos, but then you also have to make the actual music video as well.

When you're filming a music video for an anime song, are you thinking about how your video will present the song vs. the anime?

IMA:Usually, when I'm making music, I try to find the similarities between the anime and my music, but at the core, since the anime exists in its own world, I want to make something different and separate from it. However, for this title, with my new song “New Walk,” I found something I could relate to with the protagonist Eren, so I wanted to film some scenes in overlap with the anime. That's why I'm in New York.

That ties in to what I was planning to ask next: is there anything you find relatable about Eren the Southpaw as a story about artists? Obviously, in a different medium than you're working in…

IMA:From a very young age, I actually was drawing and painting! I worked with oil and acrylic, and even in the process of making music videos and thinking of ideas for them, I like to paint and draw scenes and use that creativity. Also, I feel as though I make music in a similar way to painting. To me, it's not different. It's both creating art, and it feels the same. That's why I find Eren relatable.

Which artists in any medium have been the most important influences on your work?

IMA: I have a lot of roots in gospel music and African music in particular. Some of my biggest influences are Aretha Franklin, Kirk Franklin, and Jamiroquai, actually.

Some of your songs, such as "Femme Fatale A" and "That Classmate" have gone viral overseas. Did you have any expectation of reaching such a global audience? Does that success impact how you approach new projects?

IMA: I expected “Femme Fatale A” to be more popular in the U.S. and internationally, but didn't expect that for “That Classmate.” Both songs tie into Japanese culture very heavily and showcase Japanese culture, but in two different directions. The lyrics and the sound of the music are very traditional Japanese-influenced, and even the music videos use Japanese aesthetics like the school uniforms… Moving forward, I want to include more of that Japanese culture for the international people who want to learn more about it and experience it through my art.

I notice your YouTube channel has a series of videos titled "What if Mulasaki Ima would be your friend?" Alas, these videos don't have English subtitles, so I do not know the answer to this question... which is why I must ask the same question while there's a translator here: What would it be like if Mulasaki Ima were my friend?

IMA: I very much live in my own world at my own pace. Even in my live MCs and on social media, I don't talk much about my personal life and am more reserved, so the image might be different for fans, but I would describe myself as very relaxed, a very chill friend, and cozy to be around.

I'm doing this interview about a music video you're still filming, and I haven't seen it yet, so can you tell me a bit about the video and what it's been like filming here?

IMA: Originally, I did not have too much of a concrete image of New York. Obviously, I knew a lot about it, but didn't have a predetermined feeling about it. I know there are many different cultures and types of people living here, but I wanted to experience it in person and understand it while being here… My father was a street performer and performed in New York when he was young, so I learned a lot about New York through him, and I imagined it through his stories. Because of that, I feel a sense of familiarity.

Is the music video inspired by your father's stories?

IMA: Yeah, definitely. Obviously, it's inspired by the anime, but this music is about my own roots and reflecting on what I learned from my parents. I wanted to explore those roots in the form of the music video.