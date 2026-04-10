Bad Boss Webtoon Set for Live-Action Series Adaptation

Image via TappyToon's website © NEON B

Studio Tina and Studio Dragon announced on Monday they have begun development on a live-action series based on the webtoon Bad Boss by NEON B.

The two companies recently signed an agreement to move forward with the project, which is currently in early development. Production details, including schedule and distribution, have not yet been finalized.

Originally serialized on Lezhin Comics in 2013, Bad Boss has recorded over 2 million subscribers.

The story of the webtoon reads:

Just three years ago, Seung-gyu was a helpless gigolo selling his body and soul for money – money he wouldn't have spent on a bad investment if it weren't for his former roommate, Min. But that's all in the past. Now, Seung-gyu is in a position of power when it comes to both money and sex. He's a successful account executive, and has an endless list of girls who want him. But after Min returns to his life as a new recruit at his company, Seung-gyu realizes it's not so easy to forget and forgive. As his desire for revenge grows into an obsession, will Seung-gyu be able to maintain the perfect life he's constructed? Or will the consequences be more than he bargained for…?

Fans can read the official English version of the webtoon on TappyToon.

Source: Segye Biz (Ji-hye Hwang)