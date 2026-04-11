Detective Conan: Fallen Angel of the Highway Anime Film Earns 1.13 Billion Yen on Opening Day

Film sets new 1st day record for franchise

Image via Detective Conan movies' X/Twitter account © 2026 青山剛昌／名探偵コナン製作委員会

Detective Conan : Fallen Angel of the Highway

Detective Conan

), thefranchise's 29th film , sold 739,000 tickets on its opening day in Japan on Friday to earn 1.13 billion yen (about US$7.1 million), a new record for the franchise.

Comparatively, Detective Conan: One-eyed Flashback earned 1.05 billion yen on its first day last year.

The new film centers on the character Chihaya Hagiwara, member of the Kanagawa Prefectural Police and the leader of its motorcycle division. Miyuki Sawashiro now voices the character, replacing the late Atsuko Tanaka . The movie also features Kanagawa inspector Jugo Yokomizo, teenage detective Masumi Sera, Chihaya's late younger brother Kenji Hagiwara, and Kenji's Police Academy classmate Jinpei Matsuda.

Takahiro Hasui ( Detective Conan: The Black Iron Submarine ) directed the film, and Takahiro Ōkura ( Detective Conan: The Crimson Love Letter ) wrote the script. Yūgo Kanno ( Detective Conan: One-eyed Flashback ) composed the music for the film. Misia performs the theme song "Last Danced Anata to" (Last Dance With You).

Detective Conan: One-eyed Flashback opened in Japan in April 2025, and debuted at #1 at the Japanese box office. The film became the #19 highest-grossing film of all time in Japan in June, and is currently the 20th highest-grossing film in Japan of all time, having earned 14.74 billion yen (about US$95.1 million). Katsuya Shigehara (unit director of Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine ) directed the film. Takeharu Sakurai (various Detective Conan movies) wrote the script.