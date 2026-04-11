REMOW Reveals Streaming Platforms for Ichijōma Mankitsu Gurashi! Anime

Series to stream on, It's Animechannel starting on Sunday

Image courtesy of REMOW ©KumakoHisama・HOUBUNSHA／MangaCafeHedgehog

REMOW

revealed on Saturday the international streaming platforms for the television anime of's(Living Life to the Fullest in a Tiny One-Tatami-Mat-Sized Room) manga.is listing the anime under the title

The streaming platforms include:

Rakuten VIKI : United States, Guam, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand

: United States, Guam, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand OceanVeil : United States, Canada

: United States, Canada It's Anime YouTube channel: Global (some territories may be restricted)

channel: Global (some territories may be restricted) ADN : Europe

The first episode will debut on April 12 on all the above platforms. Subsequent episodes will debut on Rakuten VIKI , OceanVeil , and ADN shortly after their Japanese broadcast, and then on the It's Anime YouTube channel one week later.

The anime will premiere in the " Animazing !!!" programming block on ABC TV, TV Asahi , and 22 other affiliated channels on April 11 at 26:00 (effectively, April 12 at 2:00 a.m.) It will also run on BS NTV .

The anime's website has not yet announced the show's cast.

Toshinori Watanabe ( Tokyo Ghoul:re , Mix: Meisei Story ) is directing the series at PRA . Fumiya Uehara is designing the characters, Yayoi Tateishi ( Baby Steps , Happy Sugar Life ) is directing the sound, and MONACA ( Tenkai Knights , Love Tyrant ) is composing the music.

Additional staff members include:

The idol group Sophià la Mode performs the opening theme song "Ciao Ciao," and the BanG Dream! franchise's Mugendai Mewtype band performs the ending theme song "Yawayawa Nerd Chō FreQuency."

REMOW describes the story:

Meiko Morita, a high schooler living in Akita, is suddenly selected as a special transfer student to the prestigious girls' school Amamiya Girls' Academy. With both excitement and nerves, she heads to Tokyo to begin her new life. But what awaits her isn't a typical student dorm—it's a manga café called “Hedgehog”, which also functions as a shared dormitory! Living in a tiny one-tatami room and working at the café as part of her daily duties, Meiko finds herself surrounded by quirky fellow residents—and so begins her slightly strange, manga-filled Tokyo life!

The manga debuted in Manga Time Kirara in December 2018, and its fourth compiled book volume shipped on July 26. The fifth volume will ship on May 27.

Source: Press release