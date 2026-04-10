Beyblade X Anime Reveals Double Episode Premiere, Ending Theme Song for New Arc

Aoen perform ending theme for episodes 123/124 on April 17

The official X/Twitter account for the Beyblade franchise announced on Friday that the "True Future Arc" for the anime of Takara Tomy 's Beyblade X project will begin streaming on April 17 with both the 123rd and 124th episodes. Boy band Aoen will perform the ending theme song "Youth" for the new episodes.

Image courtesy of PlayWise Partners © Homura Kawamoto, Hikaru Muno, Posuka Demizu, BBXProject, TV TOKYO

Beyblade X

Theanime premiered in Japan onand its affiliates in October 2023. The anime entered a new arc in October 2024. The anime premiered globally in July 2024.is airing the series.

Takara Tomy announced the Beyblade X project in March 2023. Takara Tomy describes the project as the "4th generation," after the original 1999 Beyblade ( Bakuten Shoot Beyblade ), 2008's Beyblade: Metal Fusion ( Metal Fight Beyblade ), and 2015's Beyblade Burst .

FuRyu developed the Beyblade X Evobattle game, which launched on Switch and PC via Steam on November 13.

Crunchyroll added FuRyu 's Beyblade X XONE , a game in the Beyblade franchise , to mobile devices via the Crunchyroll Game Vault.

