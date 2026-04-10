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Beyblade X Anime Reveals Double Episode Premiere, Ending Theme Song for New Arc
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official X/Twitter account for the Beyblade franchise announced on Friday that the "True Future Arc" for the anime of Takara Tomy's Beyblade X project will begin streaming on April 17 with both the 123rd and 124th episodes. Boy band Aoen will perform the ending theme song "Youth" for the new episodes.The Beyblade X anime premiered in Japan on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in October 2023. The anime entered a new arc in October 2024. The anime premiered globally in July 2024. Disney XD is airing the series.
Takara Tomy announced the Beyblade X project in March 2023. Takara Tomy describes the project as the "4th generation," after the original 1999 Beyblade (Bakuten Shoot Beyblade), 2008's Beyblade: Metal Fusion (Metal Fight Beyblade), and 2015's Beyblade Burst.
FuRyu developed the Beyblade X Evobattle game, which launched on Switch and PC via Steam on November 13.
Crunchyroll added FuRyu's Beyblade X XONE, a game in the Beyblade franchise, to mobile devices via the Crunchyroll Game Vault.
Sources: Beyblade franchise's X/Twitter account (link 2), Aoen's X/Twitter account