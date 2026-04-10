MAPPA, HoYoverse Release 'Animation Concept Trailer' for Honkai: Star Rail Game

HoYoverse revealed during a livestream for its Honkai: Star Rail game on Friday that it and MAPPA have co-produced an "animation concept trailer" for the game. The trailer, viewable below, is titled "Death in the Afternoon."

Yuzuru Tachikawa ( Mob Psycho 100 , Death Parade director) directed the trailer and Kayoko Ishikawa ( Sarazanmai , ZENSHU. ) was the character designer. The end of the above video features the words " MAPPA Honkai: Star Rail Animation A New Story Awaits."

The HoYoverse staff had introduced the video in the livestream as a "mysterious collaboration project." HoYoverse's press release about the video states that at the end of the livestream, "...the original animation project co-produced by HoYoverse and MAPPA premiered its concept trailer, 'Death in the Afternoon.' Please look forward to the continuing cosmic adventures!"

The livestream and HoYoverse's press release did not give any further details.

HoYoverse launched its Honkai: Star Rail game for PC and mobile in April 2023, and then for PlayStation 5 in October 2023. The game has exceeded 150 million total downloads across all platforms.

HoYoverse describes the story:

Honkai: Star Rail is a space fantasy RPG title with a journey through immense worlds of the unknown. The player takes on the role of "Trailblazer," a courageous individual implanted with a powerful artifact, Stellaron, and bearing the determination to unravel the mysteries surrounding the fabled "Cancer of All Worlds" and Aeons. The game features fantasy elements with myths and legends integrated into the space sci-fi story. Combined with the intuitive turn-based combat system, diverse and distinctive companions, and immersive storylines that together compose an interstellar melody filled with captivating worlds, each brimming with unique cultures, awe-inspiring landscapes, and mythical wonders to explore.

The game will launch its Version 4.2 patch on April 22. The patch will celebrate the game's third anniversary.

HoYoverse's earlier game Genshin Impact launched a "long-term collaboration project" with ufotable in 2022. The project is still in production.