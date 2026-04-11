Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Season 1 Anime Series Review

While it's generally a good rule of thumb that you shouldn't judge a book by its cover, The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten is the kind of anime where the title pretty much tells you exactly what you're in for: An “I want a maid that works for free, but also, she lets me squish her cheeks, and rest my head on her lap, even though I have no particular level of charm” wish fulfillment anime, that's not even trying to conceal it, nor trying to do anything else—including being entertaining. With its snail-like pacing, half-baked writing, and absolutely sauceless duo of protagonists, there's simply nothing holding the audience's attention episode to episode.

The aforementioned protagonists are the titular angel, Mahiru, and her neighbor, Amane. Mahiru, to start, has exactly zero personality. She's a heavily idealized, cute girlfriend, who's a little bit awkward at expressing her feelings, who just so happens to love to cook and clean, and she's also super grateful to Amane… because he cheered her up when she was sad once, I guess. In response, Mahiru deems him obviously worthy of her essentially becoming his housekeeper—and fortunately for him, she loves to do this, so it's totally not weird at all. She's super popular—known to everyone at school as the “class angel”—and yet, she has no close friendships. On its own, this might not be so strange, if not for the fact that her popularity is the main reason why she and Amane decide to keep their situationship a secret (more on that shortly). And conveniently, she lives alone, and doesn't seem to be particularly connected with her family, so you know—there's that.

Amane, meanwhile, well, the series frames him as kind of a loner loser, and yet every time we see him at school, he doesn't seem to be either of those things. He has at least one close friend throughout the whole series, whose girlfriend he's also friends with, and he's friendly toward all of his other classmates, who are friendly to him. The series desperately wants us to believe that he's in some kind of social exile, and yet, there's no evidence of that to be found anywhere. He's definitely not as popular as Mahiru, sure, but he's hardly the radioactive social reject we keep getting told he totally is. And why does the series want us to think he's like this? Because it can't find any other excuse for the two of them to keep their relationship a secret, and I guess that's something the series wants to do for some reason?

Let me back up a bit: As mentioned earlier, Mahiru and Amane are, especially at the beginning, pretty set in the idea of keeping it a secret just how close they really are. The reason is seemingly something along the lines of, “What would everyone at school think if they saw some loser hanging out with the class angel?” but this is, frankly, ridiculous. Mahiru has no close friendships—whose judgment, specifically, is she worried about? We eventually learn that there's a small group of girls who don't like Mahiru, but Mahiru herself tells Amane that they're a pretty small group who generally don't speak negatively about her too loudly anyway, and that she doesn't take anything they say about her personally. So, perhaps, is Mahiru instead more worried about the general populace of her peers, whom she only barely knows? I doubt that, not only because she doesn't seem close to anyone else, but also because we're given no reason to think that Amane is legitimately an outcast, nor is the social situation at school such that it would call for them to walk on these razor-sharp eggshells they've laid at their own feet. It's totally arbitrary, and seemingly just there to give it a sort of “secret relationship, forbidden fruit, Amane truly has Mahiru all to himself” vibe. In the absence of any substance behind the reasons given, it just comes off as a flimsy, downright pointless excuse at best, and downright frustrating at worst (namely, when they complain about not being able to talk to one another at school). If any one aspect of this show was exemplary in the general quality of the writing you can expect, it's this.

In case you haven't picked up on it, the relationship between these two is completely lopsided, with the selfless and tireless Mahiru putting in infinitely more work—literally and figuratively—than rizz-less Amane. Amane knows he's not in the same league, socially or looks-wise, as Mahiru, but that's not the real reason why he feels like such a poor match for Mahiru. Rather, the issue is that Mahiru does seemingly all of his housework and chores for him, for what's frankly not a strong reason, while he makes only a minimal effort at best to return the vast kindness that Mahiru is showing him. To be fair, yes, that's the point—it's in the title. Nonetheless, it makes Amane come off as undeserving, no matter how many times Mahiru reassures him that it's fine, and she loves being his live-in maid, actually. In fact, in some ways, this only serves to highlight just how unlikable and useless Amane is. And we're supposed to like this guy, or at least root for him? Thus, there's no joy derived from watching him get pampered by Mahiru because it's hard to even like him, let alone feel like he's earned or deserves this.

If you were hoping the production value might save this anime, or at least give it some much-needed zest, alas, you'll find yourself disappointed on that front as well. The animation quality starts fine—even quite good at times—but toward the end, it takes a pretty sudden and noticeable nosedive. Furthermore, there's a lot of questionable voice acting direction (especially toward the very talented Manaka Iwami , who voices Mahiru), and the opening theme just might be one of the most skippable intros I've heard in the last few years.

In case I haven't made it clear, let me say it plainly: The color beige has more flavor and personality than this anime. Even in-universe, it's baffling why Mahiru is fixating so hard on Amane—yes, he cheered her up when she was sad once, but does that warrant her becoming his live-in housekeeper girlfriend? It's a nonsensical premise, enacted by the most boring possible romantic leads, with a doki-doki-excitement level that's always set firmly at “Instructional manual.”