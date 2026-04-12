Inazuma Eleven RE, Decapolice Games to Both Additionally Release for Switch 2

The Level 5 Vision 2026 Craftsmanship livestream announced on Friday that the new remake of the first Inazuma Eleven game titled Inazuma Eleven RE will additionally be released on the Nintendo Switch 2 but will no longer be released for the PlayStation 4. The livestream also stated the DECAPOLICE crime suspense role-playing game is still in development, but the game's website has updated to state the game will now additionally launch for Switch 2 and will no longer be released for Switch and PlayStation 4.

Both games are previewed between 19:04 and 19:51 in the below video.

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Image via Inazuma Eleven's website ©LEVEL5 Inc.

Inazuma Eleven RE will also launch for Nintendo Switch, PS5, and PC via Steam . The game will launch in Japanese, English, Chinese, French, Italian, German, Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese. The game is slated for release this year.

The Inazuma Eleven : Victory Road game's second free major update, the Ares & Fabled Seed DLC, launched on January 21. The game launched on November 14 (November 13 in the West) for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam , after multiple delays.

The game was originally slated for summer 2018 as the Inazuma Eleven: Ares no Tenbin game for PS4, Switch, iOS, and Android, before its name changed to Inazuma Eleven : Eiyū-tachi no Great Road . The game has been delayed multiple times since then, and changed its title again to Inazuma Eleven : Victory Road .

Tenya Yabuno launched a manga adaptation in Shogakukan 's Monthly CoroCoro Comic on November 14. Yabuno drew the Inazuma Eleven manga that was serialized in Monthly CoroCoro Comic from 2008 to 2011.

Image via Decapolice's website ©LEVEL5 Inc.

DECAPOLICE will also launch for PC via Steam and PlayStation 5 in 2026.

The game was originally scheduled for release in 2023, and was then delayed to 2025 before this latest delay to 2026.

MARiA ( GARNiDELiA ) performs the game's theme song "City of Love."

The game stars Harvard Marks, a rookie detective assigned to the Broadstone Police Center's Special Investigation Unit. The center uses a detective training simulator called Decasim, which creates a virtual world that completely copies reality. However, a mysterious hacker has transformed all the characters in Decasim into puppets.

Players solve cases by investigating crime scenes and analyzing evidence. After resolving the culprit's identity, players may have to face them in tactical operations, which may involve the criminal manifesting a Crime Beast.

The game is getting a television anime that will premiere at the same time as the game.







