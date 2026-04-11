Lego Announces 2nd Wave of One Piece Sets

The Straw Hats have doubled up on the Lego Lego Fruit

Garp's Marie Battleship Box Courtesy of Netflix ©Eiichiro Oda, Tomorrow Studios, Netflix ©2025 The LEGO Group

The One Piece franchise announced on Friday that it will receive a second Lego wave, and pre-orders have already begun.

Lego notes that these sets are for the second season of the live-action One Piece series. The set include Tony Tony Chopper, Dr. Hiriluk's Hideout, Dorry vs. Brogy – Giants of Little Garden, Battle at Drum Castle, Garp's Marine Battleship, and Showdown with Captain Smoker. All sets and figures are set to launch on August 1, with pre-orders beginning on April 10. Sets will cost between US$29.99 to US$169.99.

Tony Tony Chopper Courtesy of Netflix ©Eiichiro Oda, Tomorrow Studios, Netflix ©2025 The LEGO Group Dr. Hiriluk's Hideout Courtesy of Netflix ©Eiichiro Oda, Tomorrow Studios, Netflix ©2025 The LEGO Group

Dorry vs. Brogy – Giants of Little Garden Courtesy of Netflix ©Eiichiro Oda, Tomorrow Studios, Netflix ©2025 The LEGO Group Battle at Drum Castle Courtesy of Netflix ©Eiichiro Oda, Tomorrow Studios, Netflix ©2025 The LEGO Group

Garp's Marine Battleship Image via www.lego.com ©Eiichiro Oda, Tomorrow Studios, Netflix ©2025 The LEGO Group Showdown with Captain Smoker credit= ©Eiichiro Oda, Tomorrow Studios, Netflix ©2025 The LEGO Group

The new Lego set announcements comes just after Netflix unveiled a two-part “ Lego One Piece ” animated special. The special is set to premiere on the streaming service on September 29.

Lego released the first Lego One Piece sets on August 1, 2025. The sets included the Windmill Village Hut, Buggy The Clown's Circus Tent, Battle at Arlong Park, The Going Merry Pirate Ship, and The Baratie Floating Restaurant, along with the BrickHeadz Monkey D. Luffy Figure and Buggy the Clown Figure.