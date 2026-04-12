Level 5's Holy Horror Mansion Game Unveils New Trailer

RPG features "ghost crafting"

Level 5 revealed a new trailer for its new "ghost craft" role-playing game HOLY HORROR MANSION during the "LEVEL5 VISION 2026 Craftsmanship" livestream on Friday.

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The RPG features ghostly mechanics that are based on real-life performers.

Level 5 is partnering with entertainment companies for the game, which is themed around "family." The company did not reveal platforms or a release date.

The story follows Ten Lordland (О̄ya in Japanese), who lives in a mansion on top of an apartment complex. After finding a weird camera within a locked room, his nose hair starts glowing, and a ghost pops out of his nose. With the powers of different ghosts, Ten aims to stop the evil De Ville Corp, its Darkarymen, and its weird monster-items. Using Cameron, the ghost camera, players can find hidden ghosts.

A previous video had revealed three different ghosts and their movement inspirations. The green ghost is inspired by real-life performer SANTA, who is a member of WARPs UP . When the green ghost enters anything, the object comes to life. The blue ghost's movement is based on Japanese comedian and singer-songwriter Pikotarō . The blue ghost can combine objects such as apples and pens to create chimeras. The pink ghost's movement is based on Japanese dance team avantgardey , who has previously appeared on the America's Got Talent show. The pink ghost is like an architect who can create worlds.

Level 5 announced the Yo-kai Watch franchise in 2011 with a game, manga, and anime already planned. The franchise's first game for the Nintendo 3DS debuted in Japan in July 2013, and the original anime premiered in January 2014.