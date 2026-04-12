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Level 5's Holy Horror Mansion Game Unveils New Trailer
posted on by Anita Tai
Level 5 revealed a new trailer for its new "ghost craft" role-playing game HOLY HORROR MANSION during the "LEVEL5 VISION 2026 Craftsmanship" livestream on Friday.
The RPG features ghostly mechanics that are based on real-life performers.
Level 5 is partnering with entertainment companies for the game, which is themed around "family." The company did not reveal platforms or a release date.
The story follows Ten Lordland (О̄ya in Japanese), who lives in a mansion on top of an apartment complex. After finding a weird camera within a locked room, his nose hair starts glowing, and a ghost pops out of his nose. With the powers of different ghosts, Ten aims to stop the evil De Ville Corp, its Darkarymen, and its weird monster-items. Using Cameron, the ghost camera, players can find hidden ghosts.
A previous video had revealed three different ghosts and their movement inspirations. The green ghost is inspired by real-life performer SANTA, who is a member of WARPs UP. When the green ghost enters anything, the object comes to life. The blue ghost's movement is based on Japanese comedian and singer-songwriter Pikotarō. The blue ghost can combine objects such as apples and pens to create chimeras. The pink ghost's movement is based on Japanese dance team avantgardey, who has previously appeared on the America's Got Talent show. The pink ghost is like an architect who can create worlds.
Level 5 announced the Yo-kai Watch franchise in 2011 with a game, manga, and anime already planned. The franchise's first game for the Nintendo 3DS debuted in Japan in July 2013, and the original anime premiered in January 2014.