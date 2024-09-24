Level 5 Announces New Holy Horror Mansion Game Concept for Yo-kai Watch Franchise

Level 5 announced during the LEVEL5 VISION 2024 TO THE WORLD'S CHILDREN online event on Tuesday a new "ghost craft" role-playing game titled HOLY HORROR MANSION . The company revealed it as a new concept for its Yo-kai Watch franchise and called it its "largest cross-media project to date." The RPG features ghostly mechanics that are based on real-life performers:

Level 5 is partnering with entertainment companies for the game, which is themed around "family." The company did not reveal platforms or a release date. It will have a cross-media showcase in spring 2025 to reveal merchandise and media plans.

The story follows Ten Lordland (О̄ya in Japanese), who lives in a mansion on top of an apartment complex. After finding a weird camera within a locked room, his nose hair starts glowing, and a ghost pops out of his nose. With the powers of different ghosts, Ten aims to stop the evil De Ville Corp, its Darkarymen, and its weird monster-items. Using Cameron, the ghost camera, players can find hidden ghosts.

The green ghost, or the "Green Concept Dance" is inspired by real-life performer SANTA, who is a member of WARPs UP . When the green ghost enters anything, the object comes to life. The "Blue Concept Dance" is based on Japanese comedian and singer-songwriter Pikotarō . The blue ghost can combine objects such as apples and pens to create chimeras. The "Pink Concept Dance" is based on Japanese dance team avantgardey, who has previously appeared on the America's Got Talent show. The pink ghost is like an architect that can create worlds.

Level 5 announced the Yo-kai Watch franchise in 2011 with a game, manga, and anime already planned. The franchise 's first game for the Nintendo 3DS debuted in Japan in July 2013, and the original anime premiered in January 2014.

Source: LEVEL5 VISION 2024 TO THE WORLD'S CHILDREN stream