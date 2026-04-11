News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 30-April 5
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 4 premiere ranks at #4, One Piece resumes at #6, Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3 at #7
The Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet film aired on NTV on Friday, April 3 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 7.2% rating.
A marathon re-airing of the second season of the live-action A Solitary Gourmet series aired on TV Tokyo on Wednesday, April 1 at 5:45 p.m., and earned a 3.9% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|April 5 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|April 4 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|April 5 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 4 (premiere)
|NTV
|April 3 (Fri)
|23:00
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|April 4 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|One Piece (resumption)
|Fuji TV
|April 5 (Sun)
|23:15
|30 min.
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke (premiere)
|NTV
|April 4 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|April 4 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|Star Detective Precure!
|TV Asahi
|April 5 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|April 4 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|Oshiri Tantei (season 10) (premiere)
|NHK-E
|April 4 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)