Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 30-April 5

The Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet film aired on NTV on Friday, April 3 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 7.2% rating.

A marathon re-airing of the second season of the live-action A Solitary Gourmet series aired on TV Tokyo on Wednesday, April 1 at 5:45 p.m., and earned a 3.9% rating.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)