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Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 30-April 5

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 4 premiere ranks at #4, One Piece resumes at #6, Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3 at #7

The Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet film aired on NTV on Friday, April 3 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 7.2% rating.

A marathon re-airing of the second season of the live-action A Solitary Gourmet series aired on TV Tokyo on Wednesday, April 1 at 5:45 p.m., and earned a 3.9% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV April 5 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
7.5
Detective Conan NTV April 4 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
6.0
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV April 5 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.7
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 4 (premiere) NTV April 3 (Fri) 23:00 30 min.
3.1
Doraemon TV Asahi April 4 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
2.8
One Piece (resumption) Fuji TV April 5 (Sun) 23:15 30 min.
2.5
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke (premiere) NTV April 4 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
2.4
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi April 4 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.3
Star Detective Precure! TV Asahi April 5 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
1.8
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E April 4 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
1.6
Oshiri Tantei (season 10) (premiere) NHK-E April 4 (Sat) 09:00 20 min.
1.6

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 23-29
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