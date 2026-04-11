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Ichijōma Mankitsu Gurashi! Anime Reveals Cast
posted on by Anita Tai
The staff for the television anime of Hisamakumako's Ichijōma Mankitsu Gurashi! (Living Life to the Fullest in a Tiny One-Tatami-Mat-Sized Room) manga announced on Sunday the main cast for the series.
Additional cast members include (from left to right in above image):
- Momoka Terasawa as Michika Narumi
- Kaori Maeda as Magical Momorin Gōda
- Chiwa Saitō as Gao
- Ran Koba as Belna
- Natsumi Murakami as Miori Morita
The first episode will debut on April 12 on Rakuten VIKI, OceanVeil, It's Anime YouTube channel, and ADN in Europe. Subsequent episodes will debut on Rakuten VIKI, OceanVeil, and ADN shortly after their Japanese broadcast, and then on the It's Anime YouTube channel one week later. REMOW is listing the anime under the title Ichijyoma Mankitsu Gurashi!
Toshinori Watanabe (Tokyo Ghoul:re, Mix: Meisei Story) is directing the series at PRA. Fumiya Uehara is designing the characters, Yayoi Tateishi (Baby Steps, Happy Sugar Life) is directing the sound, and MONACA (Tenkai Knights, Love Tyrant) is composing the music.
Additional staff members include:
- Chief Animation Directors: Fumiya Uehara, Minefumi Harada, Yūki Yabata, Saori Sakiguchi
- Costume Design: Fumiya Uehara, Michiko Ōtani
- Art Setting: Shino Tanaka
- Art Director: Harumi Nakazato, Maika Hosoda
- Color Setting: Hiroko Umezaki
- 2D Works: Yumeta Company
- Compositing Director of Photography: Yasushi Kimura
- Editing: Keisuke Yanagi
The idol group Sophià la Mode performs the opening theme song "Ciao Ciao," and the BanG Dream! franchise's Mugendai Mewtype band performs the ending theme song "Yawayawa Nerd Chō FreQuency."
REMOW describes the story:
Meiko Morita, a high schooler living in Akita, is suddenly selected as a special transfer student to the prestigious girls' school Amamiya Girls' Academy. With both excitement and nerves, she heads to Tokyo to begin her new life.
But what awaits her isn't a typical student dorm—it's a manga café called “Hedgehog”, which also functions as a shared dormitory!
Living in a tiny one-tatami room and working at the café as part of her daily duties, Meiko finds herself surrounded by quirky fellow residents—and so begins her slightly strange, manga-filled Tokyo life!
The manga debuted in Manga Time Kirara in December 2018, and its fourth compiled book volume shipped on July 26. The fifth volume will ship on May 27.
Sources: Ichijōma Mankitsu Gurashi! anime's website, Comic Natalie