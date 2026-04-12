Live-Action Tengu no Daidokoro Gets 3rd Season This Fall

BS-TBS announced on Monday that it is producing a third live-action season based on Ai Tanaka 's Tengu no Daidokoro (Tengu's Kitchen) manga. The new season will premiere on BS-TBS in the "Mokuyō Drama 23" time slot on Thursdays at 11:00 p.m. (10::00 a.m. EDT) this fall. The new season will tell an original story (not previously told in the manga) with supervision by Tanaka.

Image via Comic Natalie © BS-TBS

In the third season, On Izuna goes to New York where his parents are, Motoi Izuna stays in the tengu village, while his childhood friend Yui Atago seeks to start his own company.

The returning cast members include Kiita Komagine as Motoi Izuna, Akihisa Shiono as Yui Atago, and Keitatsu Koshiyama as On Izuna.

Kakeru Nagashima is returning as director alongside Miyuki Hatanaka, Moeka Miyazaki , and Ryōta Koyama. Yukiko Sode, Chihiro Amano , and Hiromu Kumamoto are also returning as writers. VaVa (SUMMIT, Inc.) is once again composing the music.

© Ai Tanaka, Kodansha

The first season premiered on BS-TBS and BS-TBS 4K in October 2023. The second season premiered in October 2024.

The manga centers on two brothers, On and Motoi. Both are descendants of tengu, flying goblin-like creatures in Japanese folklore, and On has only recently learned of his heritage at 14 years of age. Together, On lives with his brother, separated from normal society, with the story following their everyday lives.

Tanaka launched the manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in September 2021. Kodansha published the manga's sixth compiled book volume in July 2025, and will publish the seventh volume on April 23.

Tanaka's Apple Children of Aeon ( Sennen Mannen Ringo no Ko ) manga ran in Kodansha 's ITAN magazine from 2011 to 2014. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English.

Tanaka's King in Limbo manga ran in ITAN from 2016 to June 2018, when the magazine ceased publication. The manga moved to Kodansha 's Comic Days app in August 2018, and ended in August 2019. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English.