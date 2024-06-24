Live-Action Tengu no Daidokoro Series Gets 2nd Season in October

New 10-episode season features returning cast, staff

BS-TBS announced on Monday that it is producing a second season for the live-action series adaptation of Ai Tanaka 's Tengu no Daidokoro (Tengu's Kitchen) manga that will premiere on BS-TBS in October with 10 episodes. The main cast from the first season will return, including Kiita Komagine as Motoi Izuna, Akihisa Shiono as Yui Atago, and Keitatsu Koshiyama as On Izuna.

Kakeru Nagashima is returning as director alongside other unspecified directors. Yukiko Sode, Yoshitatsu Yamada, Chihiro Amano , Hiromu Kumamoto , and Miharu Nara are also returning as writers. VaVa (SUMMIT, Inc.) is once again composing the music.

© Ai Tanaka, Kodansha

The first season premiered onand4K in October 2023.

The manga centers on two brothers, On and Motoi. Both are descendants of tengu, flying goblin-like creatures in Japanese folklore, and On has only recently learned of his heritage at 14 years of age. Together, On lives with his brother, separated from normal society, with the story following their everyday lives.

Tanaka launched the manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in September 2021. Kodansha published the manga's second compiled book volume on February 21.

Tanaka's Apple Children of Aeon ( Sennen Mannen Ringo no Ko ) manga ran in Kodansha 's ITAN magazine from 2011 to 2014. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English.

Tanaka's King in Limbo manga ran in ITAN from 2016 to June 2018, when the magazine ceased publication. The manga moved to Kodansha 's Comic Days app in August 2018, and ended in August 2019. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English.