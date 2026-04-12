Yuu Nagira's 'Nanji, Hoshi no Gotoku' Novel Gets Live-Action Film on October 9

TOHO announced on Monday that it is producing a live-action film adaptation of Yuu Nagira 's Nanji, Hoshi no Gotoku (You Are Akin to the Stars) that will open in Japan on October 9.

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The film stars Ryūsei Yokohama ( Detective Conan: Highway no Datenshi 's Kazuaki Ōmae) as Kai Aono and Suzu Hirose (live-action Chihayafuru films' Chihaya, The Boy and The Beast 's Kaede) as Akimi Inoue. Michihito Fujii (live-action Last Samurai Standing ) is directing the film off a screenplay by Naoko Adachi (live-action Daytime Shooting Star , Un chocolatier de l'amour perdu ).

The novel's story begins on an island in the Seto Inland Sea. Akimi, who lives on the island, meets Kai, who just moved to the island. Both bond over their misgivings about their own families and life. Akimi's home life is strained by her father constantly cheating, while Kai's mother constantly makes both of them move to be with a new relationship. The two get into a complicated, supporting, and co-dependent relationship over the course of 15 years.

Nagira published the novel in August 2022, and it won the Honya Taishō prize from bookstore workers the following year. (Nagira's The Wandering Moon or Rurō no Tsuki novel also received both a Honya Taishō prize and a live-action film in 2022.)

Kou Furusato launched a manga adaptation of the novel in Kodansha 's Kiss magazine in June 2024. The manga ended with its third and final compiled book volume on January 13.

Tokyopop is releasing Nagira's My Beautiful Man ( Utsukushii Kare ) BL light novel series, as well as Megumi Kitano 's manga adaptation.