Tokyopop Publishes Novels, Manga of Yū Nagira's My Beautiful Man BL Series

1st volume of novel, Megumi Kitano's manga debut on July 16

Image courtesy of Tokyopop

My Beautiful Man

Utsukushii Kare

Tokyopop

confirmed on Thursday that it has licensed Yū Nagira'slight novel series, as well as Megumi Kitano's manga adaptation of the same novel series.will ship the first volume of both the novel and manga series digitally and in print on July 16.

Tokyopop describes the novel series:

Kazunari Hira is not what you'd call popular. In fact, he's basically on the lowest rung of the social ladder, due largely to his stutter that tends to flare up when he's anxious. And then there's him: Sou Kiyoi, leader of the pack and the most beautiful man Hira has ever seen. When Hira is made the popular group's gofer, he realizes that he doesn't mind his lowly position so much when the orders are coming from Kiyoi's lips. In fact, Hira treasures every order Kiyoi gives him and every bit of change he's handed to run errands. Could he actually be... in love?

Nagira debuted the first novel in the series in Japan in December 2014, followed by Nikurashii Kare (My Detestable Man) in December 2016, Nayamashii Kare (My Seductive Man) in July 2019, and Interlude: Utsukushii Kare Bangaihen-shū (Interlude: My Beautiful Man Side Story Collection) in September 2021. The novel series has inspired two live-action series adaptations in November 2021 and February 2023, as well as a live-action film conclusion in April 2023.



Image courtesy of Tokyopop

Tokyopop

Hira has always dreaded the first day of new classes. Ever since he was little, he's had a stutter that only worsens when he's anxious, causing Hira to always sink to the bottom of the social pyramid. This year of his high school career might not have been any different if it weren't for him: Kiyoi, the most beautiful and kingly man Hira has ever seen. Normally, their lives would never intersect, but Hira suddenly gets a chance to grow closer with Kiyoi when he's made the popular group's gofer and gets Kiyoi's phone number! Hira treasures every order Kiyoi gives him and every bit of change he's handed to run errands... Is this what they call love?

describes Kitano's manga adaptation:

Kitano launched the manga adaptation in Tokuma Shoten 's Chara magazine in December 2021. Tokuma Shoten published the manga's third compiled book volume in November 2023.



Source: Press release