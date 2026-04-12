Kill Blue Anime Gets Same-Day English Dub

Bang Zoom! produces dub for anime that premiered on Saturday

Image courtesy of DMM ©Tadatoshi Fujimaki / Shueisha, KILL BLUE Production Committee

Amazon's Prime Video streaming service and Netflix began streaming an English dub for the television anime of Tadatoshi Fujimaki 's Kill Blue manga on the same day as they released the first episode of the anime with English subtitles.

Bang Zoom! Studios revealed on X (formerly Twitter ) on Saturday it is producing the dub , but did not reveal the cast or staff.

The anime premiered on TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , TV Aichi , TV Setouchi , TV Hokkaido , and TVQ on April 11, and will premiere on AT-X on April 17. The anime also began streaming in Japan on April 11.

The series will also stream on Netflix , Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video , Rakuten Viki , Plex , the It's Anime FAST Channel on Samsung TV Plus and Vizio WatchFree+, and on the It's Anime YouTube channel in North America.

Hiro Kaburagi ( Great Pretender , Hozuki's Coolheadedness , My Little Monster ) is directing the anime at CUE , and Miho Daidōji (animation director for Kuroko's Basketball TV anime's 3 seasons and Last Game film) is designing the characters. South Korean girl group aespa is performing the anime's opening theme song "ATTITUDE," while South Korean boy band RIIZE is performing the ending theme song "KILL SHOT."

This is the first television series for which CUE is serving as the main animation production studio. Internet service and game developer DMM established CUE in 2023 with Production I.G 's former executive officer and production manager Rui Kuroki as president and CEO.

Fujimaki ( Kuroko's Basketball ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump in April 2023, and ended it on September 1. The manga's 13th and final compiled book volume shipped on December 4. A novel adaptation titled Kill Ao Secret Report ( Kill Blue Secret Report) by Kiyoko Hoshi also shipped on December 4.

Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and it describes the first volume:

Juzo Ogami's a legend. Even among hit men, his name sends shivers down spines. There's never been a job he couldn't handle—that is, until the day he wakes up as a teenager! But how has his body transformed? To find out, he'll have to infiltrate the one place he thought he'd never find himself in again…school!

Viz Media released the sixth volume in print on April 7. MANGA Plus is also releasing the manga digitally.

Sources: Prime Video, Netflix