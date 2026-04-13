Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity Anime's 1st 3 Episodes Get Early Screening in U.S. Theaters on June 25-29

Episodes screen subbed/dubbed ahead of July premiere

andannounced on Monday that they will screen the first three episodes of, the fourth and final part of theanime, in Japanese with English subtitles and with the Englishin U.S. theaters ahead on June 25-29 ahead of July's broadcast premiere. The episodes will screen with an exclusive behind‑the‑scenes conversation with creator, chief series director, and series director. Tickets go on sale on May 29.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity will debut in July 2026 on TV Tokyo and its affiliates.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 - The Conflict premiered in October 2024 and concluded in a one-hour final episode in December that same year.

The anime's first cours (quarter of a year) premiered in October 2022, and ended in December 2022 with a one-hour special that combined the anime's 12th and 13th episodes. Viz Media is streaming the anime on Hulu in the U.S. The anime is streaming on Disney+ internationally, and Ani-One Asia is streaming the series in many Asian countries.

The anime's second cours premiered in the United States on Hulu , in Latin America on Star+ , and in select other countries internationally on Disney+ in July 2023.

The anime will run for four cours with breaks in between.

The anime covers the rest of the original manga up through its ending. The Thousand Year Blood War arc is the final arc of the manga, and covers volumes 55-74.

Source: Press release