Go For it, Nakamura-kun!! Creator Leaves X After Dealing With Alleged Harassment

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll ©Nakamura-kun!! Animation Project

Syundei

I only get complaints asking why I drew something like this, and since I don't have the talent to make something that pleases everyone, I don't see the point in continuing as a manga creator. I thought I should offer a final farewell, but since I've been told to disappear as soon as possible, I'll do it by noon [April 12].

creatordeleted their X (formerly) account after describing dealing with alleged online harassment. In a final post,asked, “Is it OK if I delete my account?” The manga creator continued:

American news outlet K-Comics Beat noted that Syundei received criticism for the depiction of Go For It, Nakamura-kun! characters Aiki Hirose and his high school teacher Sō Otogiri's in a “what if” illustration. K-Comic Beat added that a Brazilian fan accused the manga creator of depicting an inappropriate relationship between the two characters.

After the manga's anime adaptation premiered on television this month, fans began comparing the manga and anime, particularly in story differences and scenes that do not appear in the anime. Online posters unfamiliar with Syundei 's bibliography also began looking at the creator's other works, particularly in the boys-love ( BL ) genre.

Syundei first published the original Go for It, Nakamura! manga as a short in Akaneshinsha 's Opera magazine in December 2014. The manga creator later began publishing new chapters in the magazine in June 2015, and Akaneshinsha published one compiled book volume for the manga in May 2017. A sequel series, Go for It Again, Nakamura! ( Motto Ganbare! Nakamura-kun!! ) launched in Opera in June 2017. Akaneshinsha published the manga's volume in August 2021. Syundei has since resumed the manga under the title Yurūku Ganbare! Nakamura-kun!! on Hero's Comiplex (later Hero's Web) site in April 2025.

The Go For It, Nakamura-kun! anime series debuted on Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 on April 1 at 24:30 (effectively Thursday at 12:30 a.m.). Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. Crunchyroll is also streaming an English dub for the series.