The Beginning After the End Season 2 Unveils English Dub's Cast, April 15 Launch

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Crunchyroll announced on Monday it will stream an English dub for the second anime season based on TurtleMe 's The Beginning After The End web novel and its webcomic adaptation on Wednesday.

The English dub cast members are:

The English dub staff members include:

Crunchyroll describes the anime's story:

After a mysterious death, King Grey is reborn as Arthur Leywin on the magical continent of Dicathen. Although he enters his second life as a baby, his previous wisdom remains. He begins to master magic and forge his own path as the years go by, seeking to correct the mistakes of his past life.

The anime debuted on April 1 on the +Ultra programming block on Fuji TV , Kansai TV , and AT-X at 24:45 JST (effectively April 2 at 12:45 a.m.).

Crunchyroll is streaming the second season as it airs in Japan.

The first season of the anime premiered in April 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the anime worldwide excluding Asia (but including India), and also streamed an English dub as well as a French dub .

The anime, which was initially billed as "Season 1," will have 24 episodes. Tapas has stated the anime is the first anime adaptation of an American web novel and webcomic.

TurtleMe 's web novel series launched in English on Tapas in January 2017.

The webcomic launched on Tapas in July 2018. TurtleMe is in charge of the story and adaptation for the webcomic. The webcomic started with artist Fuyuki23 , but the artist changed in June 2023 for Season 6 to Rise Entertainment. The webcomic went on hiatus in August 2024, and returned in October 2024. For the return, MGK-story is producing the webcomic. Season 6 ended in July 2025, and the series is now on hiatus.

Yen Press is releasing the webcomic in print, and released the 10th volume on February 24.

Source: Crunchyroll