Yo-yo Brand en's Original Anime Hibi Yōyō to. Reveals Animated Music Video for Opening Theme

Kadokawa revealed the animated music video for the opening theme song of yo-yo brand en's original anime project Hibi Yōyō to. (Days with Exultation.) on Monday. Japanese music group cadode performs the anime's opening song "Hikari no Kasa" (Halo of Light).

Yo-yo brand en first revealed the opening theme song artist on March 28, along with the anime's first main visual:

en initially announced the anime project on June 6, 2025, and then revealed a teaser promotional video on June 14 that same year. The anime is slated for release this year. en and independent animator and illustrator usahori are credited for the anime's production.

Japanese yo-yo brand en was established in 2020. The company's yo-yo products are named after gods that appear in ancient Japanese mythology, and also has its own image characters.

Source: Press release

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