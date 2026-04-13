Detective Conan: Fallen Angel of the Highway Anime Film Sets New 3-Day Opening Record for Franchise

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Detective Conan : Fallen Angel of the Highway

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Japanese entertainment news website Cinema Today reported on Monday that), the's 29th film , sold 2,318,009 tickets and earned 3,502,137,800 yen (about US$21.9 million) from Friday to Sunday, making a new opening-weekend record for the, and debuting at #1 at the Japanese box office.

Comparatively, the franchise 's 28th film, Meitantei Conan: Sekigan no Flashback ( Detective Conan: One-eyed Flashback ), earned 3,438,626,700 yen (about US$24.15 million at the time) and sold 2,314,690 tickets in its first three days, and made a new opening-weekend record for the franchise last year.

Detective Conan: Highway no Datenshi opened in 526 theaters all over Japan on Friday and sold 739,000 tickets to earn 1.13 billion yen (about US$7.1 million) on its opening day, another new record for the franchise , surpassing Detective Conan: One-eyed Flashback film's 1.05 billion yen opening day earnings last year.

The new film centers on the character Chihaya Hagiwara, member of the Kanagawa Prefectural Police and the leader of its motorcycle division. Miyuki Sawashiro now voices the character, replacing the late Atsuko Tanaka . The movie also features Kanagawa inspector Jugo Yokomizo, teenage detective Masumi Sera, Chihaya's late younger brother Kenji Hagiwara, and Kenji's Police Academy classmate Jinpei Matsuda.

Takahiro Hasui ( Detective Conan: The Black Iron Submarine ) directed the film, and Takahiro Ōkura ( Detective Conan: The Crimson Love Letter ) wrote the script. Yūgo Kanno ( Detective Conan: One-eyed Flashback ) composed the music for the film. Misia performs the theme song "Last Danced Anata to" (Last Dance With You).

Detective Conan: One-eyed Flashback opened in Japan in April 2025, and debuted at #1 at the Japanese box office. The film became the #19 highest-grossing film of all time in Japan in June, and is currently the 20th highest-grossing film in Japan of all time, having earned 14.74 billion yen (about US$95.1 million). Katsuya Shigehara (unit director of Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine ) directed the film. Takeharu Sakurai (various Detective Conan movies) wrote the script.

Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram is currently the highest-grossing film in the franchise , beating 2023's Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine (Iron Submarine) film's 13.83 billion yen (about US$88.23 million) earnings. Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram was also the highest-grossing film in Japan in 2024. The film earned 15.8 billion yen (about US$102 million at the time) by the end of 2024, and is currently the 16th highest-grossing film in Japan of all time.

Source: Cinema Today