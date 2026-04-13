Abyss Rage's Nariaki Narita Launches New Manga

Subaru the Invincible martial arts manga launched on Sunday

Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website launched Nariaki Narita 's new manga titled Subaru the Invincible ( Muteki no Subaru) on Sunday.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service simultaneously releases the manga in English and describes the story:

Practical Karate is known as Full Contact Karate, where strikes and kicks determine the victor. Subaru Kannagi made his full-contact karate tournament debut when he was a first-year high school student. Awaiting him were nothing but the strongest around, but... at that time, no one had any idea just how powerful he really was...

Narita first launched the Abyss Rage manga on Shonen Jump+ in May 2018. The manga ended in February 2021. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service began publishing the manga in English digitally when the service launched in January 2019.

Narita's Kinnikujima ( Muscle Island ) manga launched on Shonen Jump+ in 2022, and ended in 2024. Shueisha published the manga's fifth and final compiled book volume in September 2024.

Narita and artist Shuu Kageyama launched the ongoing Shimatsuya Sōji manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in December 2024. The manga's fifth volume will ship on May 1.