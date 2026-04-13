The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Crosses US$308 Million in U.S., US$628 Million Worldwide

Film grosses US$69,000,000 in the U.S. in 2nd weekend

Image via Nintendo of America's website © 2026 Nintendo and Universal Studios

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie — Nintendo , Illumination, and Universal Pictures ' sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie — has earned an estimated US$308,117,135 in the United States after its second weekend. The film ranked at #1 and earned an estimated US$69,000,000 in its second weekend in the U.S., roughly a 48% drop from last weekend's numbers, but it became the second biggest film worldwide so far this year, coming in behind the Chinese film Pegasus 3 .

The film earned an estimated US$17,360,000 on Friday, US$30,380,000 on Saturday, and US$21,260,000 on Sunday.

The film crossed a cumulative total of an estimated US$628,765,135 worldwide after its second weekend.

The film earned an estimated US$190,053,455 in its first five days in North America to open at #1. It earned an estimated US$372.5 million worldwide in its first five days.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie opened in the U.S. and in over 60 markets worldwide on April 5, 2023. The film earned US$31,702,735 in its opening day in the U.S., and US$204,630,730 in its first five days in the U.S. Deadline puts the movie's estimated US$377,628,865 opening worldwide as the highest-earning all-time worldwide opening for an animated film, beating Frozen II . ( Frozen II opened over a regular three-day frame, as opposed to The Super Mario Bros. Movie 's five-day frame.) The film is also the highest-earning video game adaptation in history.

The Super Mario franchise 's first-week earnings for both films make it the only animated franchise to have two films open with US$350 million worldwide, and joins Shrek , Toy Story , and Minions as the only animated franchises to have two films open to more than US$100 million for three days in North America. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie also has the highest worldwide and North American openings for a 2026 film so far, and has the fifth highest worldwide opening earnings for an animated film ever.

The film's other milestones include the second highest worldwide opening for Illumination, the second highest worldwide opening for a film based on a video game (both next to the original The Super Mario Bros. Movie ), the fifth highest worldwide opening for Universal Pictures , the fourth highest five day opening in North America (and the highest since Moana 2 ), the fourth highest Easter weekend earnings in North America, and the third highest weekend opening in North America for a film based on a video game, among others.

The film opened in the United States and the United Kingdom on April 1, in other select territories on April 3, and in Japan on April 24.

Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and Nintendo representative director and fellow Shigeru Miyamoto again produced Illumination and Universal Pictures ' new film. Directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic and screenwriter Matthew Fogel returned from the previous film for the new project. Brian Tyler returned to compose the soundtrack.

Brie Larson ( Captain Marvel , Scott Pilgrim Takes Off ) joined the film's cast as Rosalina, while Benny Safdie ( Oppenheimer , director/writer of Uncut Gems ) played Bowser Jr. Donald Glover voiced Yoshi. Issa Rae joined the cast as Honey Queen, and Luis Guzmán played Wart. Glen Powell joined the film's cast as Fox McCloud from Starfox . Returning cast members include Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek.

Sources: Box Office Mojo (link 2, link 3), The Hollywood Reporter (Pamela McClintock), Variety (Jack Dunn)