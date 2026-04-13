OceanVeil Streams Ingoku Danchi: Deviant's Apartment Complex Anime

Broadcast version, uncensored version debuted on service on April 5

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WWWave Corporation 's new anime streaming platform OceanVeil announced on Monday that it is streaming Ingoku Danchi: Deviant's Apartment Complex , the short television anime of writer Sakusei Kenkyūjo and artist Yui Jōyama 's Ingoku Danchi (Indecent Apartment Complex) manga. The anime's standard broadcast version and fully uncensored version debuted on the service on April 5.

OceanVeil describes the anime:

"Protect the peace of the complex from the threat of deviant housewives, Rookie Manager Yoshida!"

When Yoshida stepped in as his father's substitute manager for the apartment complex, he expected leaky faucets and noisy neighbors. Instead, he found a living nightmare of high-rise proportions!

The local housewives have traded their aprons for the "Libido Cloth"—lewd, madness-inducing garments that have turned the hallways into a frenzy of forbidden desires. From the chaotic rampages of residents like Watanabe and Ichinose to the looming, high-class threat of the "Class-A Housewife" Kanzaki, the darkness in the complex is deepening—and even the police shadows seem to be hiding something sinister.

Armed with his only counter-measure, the "Voltac Claw," Yoshida is the last line of defense. Can one rookie manager survive the onslaught, or will he be swallowed whole by the apartment's deepest secrets?

The anime premiered in Japan on April 5 on BS11 at 25:10 JST (effectively April 6 at 1:10 a.m.), then on April 7 on Tokyo MX . AnimeFesta exclusively streams the anime's completely uncensored version in Japan, and also streams the on-air version with DMM TV .

The anime stars Aika Wakuno as Yoshida. Kana Yūki voices several married wives: Katagiri, Kanzaki, Gōda, Watanabe, Ichinose, Mizutani, Sanamori, Shikijō, Sakakura, and Ikayama. Other cast members include:

Ai Shimizu as Kiritani

Shinobu Izumi as Numajiri

Misato Fukuen as Shōda, Shirakage

Sayuri Yahagi as Hasegawa, Tsujisaki

Kazuki Asami as Andō

Nagisa Kujime as Haibara

Tomokazu Sugita as Narrator

Toshikatsu Tokoro ( The Highschool Life of a Fudanshi , Plus-Sized Elf , Why the Hell are You Here, Teacher!? ) is directing the anime at Elias . Eeyo Kurosaki ( Ichigo Aika: Strawberry Elegy , The Titan's Bride , Unexpectedly Naughty Fukami ) is in charge of series scripts, Shingo Nishimoto ( Plus-Sized Elf , The Fruit of Evolution 2: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made , chief animation director) is designing the characters, and Ruzarin Kashiwagi is composing the music.

Additional staff members include:

The manga launched on Kadokawa 's Dra Dra Sharp# online manga magazine on the Nico Nico Seiga service in 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on February 9.

WWWave's Deregula label also produced the Yandere Dark Elf: She Chased Me All the Way From Another World! anime, which premiered in Japan in April 2025; the Chuhai Lips: Canned Flavor of Married Women anime, which premiered in July; Hands off: Sawaranaide Kotesashi-kun , which premiered on October 5; and Does It Count If You Lose Your Virginity to an Android? , which recently debuted on January 9. Deregula also announced the television anime adaptation of author Eroki and artist Shinko Konoshiro 's Ushiro no Shōmen Kamui-san (Kamui-San Directly Behind You) manga.

Source: Press release

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.