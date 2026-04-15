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Gorō Kanbe Launches New Manga
posted on by Anita Tai
Golian no Junjō na Junai debuts on April 21
The official X (formerly Twitter) account for Mag Garden's Mag Comi platform announced on Tuesday that Gorō Kanbe will launch a new series Golian no Junjō na Junai (Golian's Pure and Innocent Love) on the platform on April 21.
The story follows the cute-looking high-schooler Anzu, who also likes cute things. He is reunited with his handsome childhood subordinate Kanza, who greets him with a shout of "Golian!"
Kanbe launched the Like Two Peas in a Pod (Nita Mono Dōshi no) manga in Mag Garden's Magicomi website in October 2019. Tokyopop publishes the manga in English. Mag Garden shipped the single compiled book volume in June 2020.
Tokyopop previously published Kanbe's Don't Call Me Dirty and Don't Call Me Daddy manga in 2020.
Source: Mag Comi's X/Twitter account