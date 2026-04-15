Gorō Kanbe Launches New Manga

Golian no Junjō na Junai debuts on April 21

Golian no Junjō na Junai

Golian's Pure and Innocent Love

Image via Mag Comi © Gorō Kanbe

The official X (formerly) account for'splatform announced on Tuesday thatwill launch a new series) on the platform on April 21.

The story follows the cute-looking high-schooler Anzu, who also likes cute things. He is reunited with his handsome childhood subordinate Kanza, who greets him with a shout of "Golian!"

Kanbe launched the Like Two Peas in a Pod ( Nita Mono Dōshi no ) manga in Mag Garden 's Magicomi website in October 2019. Tokyopop publishes the manga in English. Mag Garden shipped the single compiled book volume in June 2020.

Tokyopop previously published Kanbe's Don't Call Me Dirty and Don't Call Me Daddy manga in 2020.