Interest
Creators Speak Out After Go For it, Nakamura-kun!! Creator Syundei's X Exodus
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Labo Asai (Dances with the Dragons)
現実や社会のあらゆる出来事に、同じく自分の道徳や性と違うことに大騒ぎする人がいるが、フィクションに発狂する人が出てきていている。そろそろ精神医療はこの傾向に病名を付け、治療対象ですよとしたほうがいいのではと思う。— 浅井ラボ (@AsaiLabot2) April 13, 2026
I saw a story about a BL manga creator receiving threats from foreign fans. Apparently, similar incidents have already happened to Japanese manga creators. According to an analysis by a foreign expert, there are fans who internalize works as a part of themselves, and when the story takes a turn that conflicts with their own morals or sexual preferences, or something they don't like, they feel their sense of self is threatened and become enraged.
Just as there are people who overreact to real-world events and societal issues that conflict with their own morals or sexuality, now we're seeing people losing their minds over fiction. I think it's about time mental health professionals assign a diagnosable name to this trend and make it a treatable condition.
Hoshino Sekai (Ore-sama Tenshi no Renai Process)
春泥先生...😢— ほしの世界@「俺様天使の恋愛プロセス」5月18日コミックス発売໒꒱· ﾟ (@hosinosekai3737) April 12, 2026
なんで今回ガンバレ中村くんだけ荒らされてるのよ…😭せっかくのBLアニメを叩かないでくれ...😭— ほしの世界@「俺様天使の恋愛プロセス」5月18日コミックス発売໒꒱· ﾟ (@hosinosekai3737) April 13, 2026
Syundei-sensei…😢
Why is Go For It, Nakamura-kun! the only one getting hate…😭 Please don't hate on this BL anime…😭
Yuma Ichinose (No God in Eden)
悲しい事が起きています— 一ノ瀬ゆま (@yumaichinose) April 13, 2026
私には
幸運な事に優しい声しか聞こえない
感謝とともに
インターネットからの声にはもっと図太く
もっと鈍感になろうと思います
逆にインターネットに声を発する時は
もっと配慮し繊細に努めようと思います
情報空間の海では…
An unfortunate event has occurred. Fortunately for me, I've only received kind words.
I intend to become more resilient and less sensitive to the voices I hear online, while also expressing my gratitude.
Conversely, when I voice my own opinions online, I will strive to be more considerate and sensitive.
Maybe it's best to approach the vast ocean of the digital space with the understanding we're constantly brushing shoulders with someone else.
Makine Kureta (Odds and Ends)
私は(少なくとも創作に置いて)他人の他者性が好きなんですよね。貴方は私か…？みたいな共感性も嬉しいけど、わー私と全然ちがうー！ってなってなんでこの人この題材をこう料理するに至ったんだろって考えるのも楽しいよ。特大付録。— 暮田マキネ (@peccato7) April 13, 2026
Repost: Even if there's a work I might not like or feel uncomfortable with, I've never once in my life thought, “Fix this” or “Just disappear,” so I really don't get it. Everyone has an equal right not to read it.
I like other people's uniqueness (at least when it comes to creative works). It's nice feeling like, “Are you me…?,” but it's also fun thinking, “Wow, this is totally different from me!” and wondering, “How did this person end up approaching this subject this way?” Extra-large bonus.
Miki Matsuda (Sarissa of Noctilucent Cloud)
BL要素あり漫画のアニメがきっかけで海外から非難が殺到し作者がアカウントを消してしまう事態に。— 松田未来 新連載COMICユニコーンで開始！ (@macchiMC72) April 12, 2026
男のエロは許されんが、BLは平気なのという一部の論理があっさりと覆される。「ざまあみろ」ではなく「だから言ったじゃないですか」という気持ち。ポリコレ価値観の押し付けなど許されてはいけない。 pic.twitter.com/HsNSZJMGBh
海外のアーティストからの心強い呼びかけ。— 松田未来 新連載COMICユニコーンで開始！ (@macchiMC72) April 13, 2026
こういう人もちゃんといると分かるとホッとする(なんかヤバい人ばっかり見かけたので)
「私は好きにした。君らも好きにしろ」
の精神で漫画描いて生きていきます。 https://t.co/CQjGJ0jika
An anime adaptation of a manga containing BL elements sparked a flood of criticism from overseas, leading the author to delete their account.
The notion male-oriented erotic content is unacceptable but BL is fine has been completely overturned. It's not a feeling of “serves you right,” but rather “I told you so.” We shouldn't tolerate forced political correctness.
This is an encouraging message from an overseas artist.
It's a relief knowing there are people like this out there (since I've been seeing nothing but troublemakers lately).
I'm going to keep drawing manga with the spirit of “I did what I wanted. You guys do what you want, too.”
Michiru Nakayama (Hagure Yūsha no Isekai Bible)
Nakayama mistakenly wrote “International edition” (海外版 kaigaiban) in their initial post. They later clarified “Pirated versions” (海賊版 kaizokuban) in a subsequent post.
海外版サイトで無料で読んでる人は自分が話の主導権を握ってると勘違いしている層が多いような、なので要望とかよくくる（〇〇と〇〇をくっつけなければあなたは作家として云々とか）海外でファンついてくれてるのは嬉しいんだが、無料で読んでる割に声がでかい、とりあえず金落としてほしいところです https://t.co/H94IizQnGg— 那珂山みちる (@kanigakuitai) April 12, 2026
海外版→海賊版です。— 那珂山みちる (@kanigakuitai) April 13, 2026
もちろん海外のファンの方でも日本の書籍を取り寄せて感想送ってくださる読者さんもいるよ！ありがたい限り。 https://t.co/fDJjZ0gIIm
海外版サイトで無料で読んでる人は自分が話の主導権を握ってると勘違いしている層が多いような、なので要望とかよくくる（〇〇と〇〇をくっつけなければあなたは作家として云々とか）海外でファンついてくれてるのは嬉しいんだが、無料で読んでる割に声がでかい、とりあえず金落としてほしいところです https://t.co/H94IizQnGg— 那珂山みちる (@kanigakuitai) April 12, 2026
It seems like a lot of people who read my work for free on international edition sites delude themselves into thinking they're in control of the story, so I get a lot of requests (like, “If you don't pair X and Y, then you're not a real author”). I'm happy about gaining fans overseas, but they're surprisingly opinionated for readers who aren't paying a dime, and I'd honestly like them to pay for my work.
Of course, I also have overseas fans who order the Japanese books and send me their feedback! I'm truly grateful for that.
My stance on pirated users (whether in Japan or overseas) has always been this:
Comic: Foreign account
This is just my personal opinion, blah blah blah
~ URL of a pirate site~
Shut up, freeloaders!!
The artist's account always receives a DM
Hyogo Onimushi (Indie game creator)
まあとりあえずクリエーターの皆に言っておきたいことは、反発を恐れて「クレームのつかない表現を心がけてグローバル向けにしよう」なんて考え方でいると超平凡な作品ができあがるだけだし自分の本当にやりたいことを無理に抑えるのは精神衛生上も良くないぞ— 鬼虫兵庫 Hyogo Onimushi (@Onimushi) April 13, 2026
むしろ尖ってないと誰の目にもつかないぞ
まあそもそも元からXって、議論したところで「なるほど、君の意見はもっともだ。私も考えを改めよう」なんて人めったにいなくて、終わることのない持論のふっかけ合いになるだけだから議論自体が無駄なんだよなぁ。ほんま自分の好きなことだけ摂取するのがええと思うわ。— 鬼虫兵庫 Hyogo Onimushi (@Onimushi) April 13, 2026
Well, for starters, I want to say to all creators if you're afraid of backlash and think, “I'll aim for a safe, complaint-free style to appeal to a global audience,” you'll just end up with a super mediocre work. Plus, forcing yourself to suppress what you really want to do isn't good for your mental health.
In fact, if you don't stand out, no one will even notice you.
(´・ω・) Whenever I come across info about other countries, it really makes me realize again how Japan's freedom of expression is truly top-tier… (Excluding the culture of mosaic censorship)
Well, honestly, when it comes to X, even if you try to debate, you rarely find anyone who says, “I see. You have a point. I'll reconsider my position” and it just turns into an endless back-and-forth of people sticking to their own opinions, so debating it is basically a waste of time. I really think it's best to stick to the things you like.
Kyōichirō Tarumi (History of the Kingdom of the Orcsen)
上はあくまで本の話なので。— 酒樽 蔵之介 (@KulasanM) April 13, 2026
映画や音楽、ドラマなど全部そう。
物流業としては。— 酒樽 蔵之介 (@KulasanM) April 13, 2026
原料から含めて、制作、編集、作り手、問屋、売り手、読み手。
そして私ら運ぶ者。
誰も困らない社会になってることが理想。
The freedom of expression I envision is this:
Military, moe, erotic content, BL, right-wing views, left-wing views, outlandish ideas, academia, literature, light fiction, and heavy fiction, even books that criticize these genres.
A system where readers can freely choose whatever they want from a bookstore, and critics can freely review them.
The above applies strictly to books, of course.
But the same goes for movies, music, live-action shows, and everything else.
When you line up every genre and title, I want things people find unpleasant, not to their taste, or uninteresting to exist.
Because they are a source of pleasure, a preference, and a source of interest for “someone” else.
From the logistics industry's perspective:
From raw materials, through production, editing, creators, wholesalers, sellers, and readers.
And us, who deliver.
The ideal is a society where no one is left behind.
Yū Toyota (Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!)
未来の正しさを予知して漫画を描くなんてどんな作家にも不可能だよ— 豊田悠🍒 (@toyotayou) April 12, 2026
色々考えてたら夜が明けてしまったので憂鬱な月曜日にハッピーなカップルを流す pic.twitter.com/v1DecMc4hi— 豊田悠🍒 (@toyotayou) April 13, 2026
No creator could possibly draw a manga that predicts what's right in the future.
I was thinking about all sorts of things and before I knew it, it was morning, so I'm posting a happy couple on this depressing Monday
Yuiko (Dear Sister, I've Become a Blessed Maiden)
私とテオを散々ペド扱いし、ウジンと桃に対して執拗に文句を言い続けるのはだいたいが海賊版サイトのゴミ達でした。— 由依子 (@YUIKO00) April 12, 2026
私とテオを散々ペド扱いし、ウジンと桃に対して執拗に文句を言い続けるのはだいたいが海賊版サイトのゴミ達でした。— 由依子 (@YUIKO00) April 12, 2026
Readers who access the story through official channels, those who read it legally for free, and the scum who read it on pirated sites
When you compare reviews from these three types of readers, the differences are night and day.
I won't spell out exactly how, but it's exactly what you'd expect.
It was mostly the scum from pirated sites who relentlessly labeled Theo and me as pedophiles and kept complaining about Ujin and Momo.
I got the impression people reading on pirate sites are severely lacking in the ability to “understand other cultures,” “read the room, and” “imagine the thoughts of characters who aren't depicted.”
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