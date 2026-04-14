Creators Speak Out After Go For it, Nakamura-kun!! Creator Syundei's X Exodus

Well, for starters, I want to say to all creators if you're afraid of backlash and think, “I'll aim for a safe, complaint-free style to appeal to a global audience,” you'll just end up with a super mediocre work. Plus, forcing yourself to suppress what you really want to do isn't good for your mental health.

In fact, if you don't stand out, no one will even notice you.

(´・ω・) Whenever I come across info about other countries, it really makes me realize again how Japan's freedom of expression is truly top-tier… (Excluding the culture of mosaic censorship)

Well, honestly, when it comes to X, even if you try to debate, you rarely find anyone who says, “I see. You have a point. I'll reconsider my position” and it just turns into an endless back-and-forth of people sticking to their own opinions, so debating it is basically a waste of time. I really think it's best to stick to the things you like.