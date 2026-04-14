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Creators Speak Out After Go For it, Nakamura-kun!! Creator Syundei's X Exodus

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Syundei deleted X/Twitter account on Sunday after dealing with alleged harassment

goforitnakamura-kun_kv1_2x3_2000x3000.png
Image courtesy of Crunchyroll
©Nakamura-kun!! Animation Project
When Go For It, Nakamura-kun! manga creator Syundei left X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday after dealing with alleged harassment, manga artistts, novelists, and other creators expressed their thoughts on the matter. While some did not explicitly mention Syundei by name, there were references to the matter in their respective posts. The topics ranged from censorship and criticism to freedom of expression and differences in cultures:

Labo Asai (Dances with the Dragons)

I saw a story about a BL manga creator receiving threats from foreign fans. Apparently, similar incidents have already happened to Japanese manga creators. According to an analysis by a foreign expert, there are fans who internalize works as a part of themselves, and when the story takes a turn that conflicts with their own morals or sexual preferences, or something they don't like, they feel their sense of self is threatened and become enraged.
Just as there are people who overreact to real-world events and societal issues that conflict with their own morals or sexuality, now we're seeing people losing their minds over fiction. I think it's about time mental health professionals assign a diagnosable name to this trend and make it a treatable condition.

Hoshino Sekai (Ore-sama Tenshi no Renai Process)

Syundei-sensei…😢
Why is Go For It, Nakamura-kun! the only one getting hate…😭 Please don't hate on this BL anime…😭

Yuma Ichinose (No God in Eden)

An unfortunate event has occurred. Fortunately for me, I've only received kind words.
I intend to become more resilient and less sensitive to the voices I hear online, while also expressing my gratitude.
Conversely, when I voice my own opinions online, I will strive to be more considerate and sensitive.
Maybe it's best to approach the vast ocean of the digital space with the understanding we're constantly brushing shoulders with someone else.

Makine Kureta (Odds and Ends)

Repost: Even if there's a work I might not like or feel uncomfortable with, I've never once in my life thought, “Fix this” or “Just disappear,” so I really don't get it. Everyone has an equal right not to read it.
I like other people's uniqueness (at least when it comes to creative works). It's nice feeling like, “Are you me…?,” but it's also fun thinking, “Wow, this is totally different from me!” and wondering, “How did this person end up approaching this subject this way?” Extra-large bonus.

Miki Matsuda (Sarissa of Noctilucent Cloud)

An anime adaptation of a manga containing BL elements sparked a flood of criticism from overseas, leading the author to delete their account.
The notion male-oriented erotic content is unacceptable but BL is fine has been completely overturned. It's not a feeling of “serves you right,” but rather “I told you so.” We shouldn't tolerate forced political correctness.
This is an encouraging message from an overseas artist.
It's a relief knowing there are people like this out there (since I've been seeing nothing but troublemakers lately).
I'm going to keep drawing manga with the spirit of “I did what I wanted. You guys do what you want, too.”

Michiru Nakayama (Hagure Yūsha no Isekai Bible)

Nakayama mistakenly wrote “International edition” (海外版 kaigaiban) in their initial post. They later clarified “Pirated versions” (海賊版 kaizokuban) in a subsequent post.

It seems like a lot of people who read my work for free on international edition sites delude themselves into thinking they're in control of the story, so I get a lot of requests (like, “If you don't pair X and Y, then you're not a real author”). I'm happy about gaining fans overseas, but they're surprisingly opinionated for readers who aren't paying a dime, and I'd honestly like them to pay for my work.
Of course, I also have overseas fans who order the Japanese books and send me their feedback! I'm truly grateful for that.
My stance on pirated users (whether in Japan or overseas) has always been this:
Comic: Foreign account
This is just my personal opinion, blah blah blah
~ URL of a pirate site~
Shut up, freeloaders!!
The artist's account always receives a DM

Hyogo Onimushi (Indie game creator)

Well, for starters, I want to say to all creators if you're afraid of backlash and think, “I'll aim for a safe, complaint-free style to appeal to a global audience,” you'll just end up with a super mediocre work. Plus, forcing yourself to suppress what you really want to do isn't good for your mental health.
In fact, if you don't stand out, no one will even notice you.
(´・ω・) Whenever I come across info about other countries, it really makes me realize again how Japan's freedom of expression is truly top-tier… (Excluding the culture of mosaic censorship)
Well, honestly, when it comes to X, even if you try to debate, you rarely find anyone who says, “I see. You have a point. I'll reconsider my position” and it just turns into an endless back-and-forth of people sticking to their own opinions, so debating it is basically a waste of time. I really think it's best to stick to the things you like.

Kyōichirō Tarumi (History of the Kingdom of the Orcsen)

The freedom of expression I envision is this:
Military, moe, erotic content, BL, right-wing views, left-wing views, outlandish ideas, academia, literature, light fiction, and heavy fiction, even books that criticize these genres.
A system where readers can freely choose whatever they want from a bookstore, and critics can freely review them.
The above applies strictly to books, of course.
But the same goes for movies, music, live-action shows, and everything else.
When you line up every genre and title, I want things people find unpleasant, not to their taste, or uninteresting to exist.
Because they are a source of pleasure, a preference, and a source of interest for “someone” else.
From the logistics industry's perspective:
From raw materials, through production, editing, creators, wholesalers, sellers, and readers.
And us, who deliver.
The ideal is a society where no one is left behind.

Yū Toyota (Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!)

No creator could possibly draw a manga that predicts what's right in the future.
I was thinking about all sorts of things and before I knew it, it was morning, so I'm posting a happy couple on this depressing Monday

Yuiko (Dear Sister, I've Become a Blessed Maiden)

Readers who access the story through official channels, those who read it legally for free, and the scum who read it on pirated sites
When you compare reviews from these three types of readers, the differences are night and day.
I won't spell out exactly how, but it's exactly what you'd expect.
It was mostly the scum from pirated sites who relentlessly labeled Theo and me as pedophiles and kept complaining about Ujin and Momo.
I got the impression people reading on pirate sites are severely lacking in the ability to “understand other cultures,” “read the room, and” “imagine the thoughts of characters who aren't depicted.”

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