Bibisama's Gintama Collection Giveaway

Bibisama, in collaboration with Gintama is rolling out a giveaway to celebrate the chaos, comedy, and culture of Gintama fused with streetwear style through a limited collection of exclusive pieces.

To mark this collaboration and a decade of Bibisama creating fashion for anime-fans, ANN & Bibisama are hosting an 8-winner giveaway featuring a curated lineup of apparel inspired by beloved characters and iconic themes from the Gintama series; giving fans the chance to land a piece from one of Bibisama's most anticipated drops (no Yorozuya membership required).

📅 Giveaway runs 2026-04-13 to 2026-04-30

🌎 Open to US residents only

✨ 8 lucky winners will each score a random Gintama x Bibisama apparel piece. Don't worry, we'll make sure it fits your size (no Sadaharu-sized surprises). Four winners will be chosen from Instagram, and four from X. Enter on both platforms for double the chance to get picked! Because even Yorozuya would approve of stacking the odds.

To enter on Instagram:

1️⃣ Follow Bibisama on Instagram

2️⃣ Comment on the post below with your favorite Gintama scene/episode and include #bibisama (whether it's a legendary fight, a ridiculous moment, or a scene that hit way too hard… we want to see what stuck with you)



To enter on X:

1️⃣ Follow Bibisama on X

2️⃣ Repost / Retweet the embedded post below

3️⃣Comment with your favorite Gintama scene/episode and include #bibisama (whether it's a legendary fight, a ridiculous moment, or a scene that hit way too hard… we want to see what stuck with you)



Gintama x Bibisama Giveaway Time!



📅 Giveaway runs 2026-04-13 to 2026-04-30

🌎 Open to US residents only



To enter on X:

1️⃣ Follow Bibisama on X

2️⃣ Repost / Retweet the embedded post below

3️⃣Comment your favorite Gintama scene/episode and include #bibisama (whether it's a… pic.twitter.com/XYjwY0zpU1 — Bibisama Apparel (@BibisamaApparel) April 12, 2026

Winners

Winners will be selected on May 4th and will be DMed by the Bibisama team on X or Instagram. Winners must have their DMs open and reply within 72 hours or new winners will be selected.

Prizes

1x <Join the Elizabeth Squad！エリザベス隊に入れ！> Elizabeth Sweater

1x <The Best Watchdog 最高の番犬> Sadaharu Sweater

1x <The Roar of the Sleepless Kabuki-City 不夜城の轟き> Night Sky Sweater

1x <Yorozuya in the Snow 雪の中の万事屋 > Snow Day Sweater

1x <Kabuki-City Encyclopedia 歌舞伎町百態絵巻> Oversize T-shirt

1x 3-Pack Gintama Socks (Shinsengumi, Yorozuya, Katsura & Elizabeth Socks)

Socks (Shinsengumi, Yorozuya, Katsura & Elizabeth Socks) 1x Yorozuya Gin-chan (White Edition Bomber Jacket)

1x Shinsengumi (Black Edition Bomber Jacket)





And to get a look at all the pieces in the Bibisama x Gintama collection, our own Jacki Jing showcases the collection on the ANN Instagram page:





At Bibisama, they focus on combining beautiful artwork with quality materials. The result is Asian and anime pop culture-inspired clothing that's comfortable to wear at home, and stylish in the streets.

Their products are meticulously crafted to ensure durability and serve as a timeless companion to your ensembles. They make all of their anime streetwear in house with high-tech processes and thoroughly tested materials. Their designs are original works that you won't find anywhere else.