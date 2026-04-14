We Are Aliens Anime Film's Teaser Unveils Main Cast, Composer

Film label NOTHING NEW unveiled on Tuesday the teaser video and teaser visual for the full-length anime film Ware Ware wa Uchūjin ( We Are Aliens ), which it is producing with animator Kōhei Kadowaki . The teaser announces the film's main cast and musical composer Yaffle (who previously produced music for Fujii Kaze, Kenshi Yonezu , and others). Also, the 79th Cannes Film Festival has selected the film to screen at the festival's Directors' Fortnight happening from May 12 to May 23.

Image via NOTHING NEW film label's X/Twitter account ©NOTHING NEW, MIYU PRODUCTIONS

Image via Kōhei Kadowaki's X/Twitter account ©NOTHING NEW, MIYU PRODUCTIONS

The film stars Ryōta Bandō ( Fureru. , live-action How to Train Your Dragon's Japanese dub , left in image above) as Tsubasa, and Amane Okayama ( Blue Giant , live-action I''s , Hirayasumi ) as Akitarō, when both characters are young adults. Child actors Yuto Maki and Tasuku Nakagome — who were both selected through auditions — voice Tsubasa and Akitarō, respectively, when they were younger.

We Are Aliens centers on Tsubasa and Akitarō, two boys who as elementary school students became close friends, but jealousy and misunderstandings eventually drove them apart. Years have passed and the two boys have gone in different directions in life. But when the memories from their past come back, they must face what happened between them years ago.

Kadowaki, who was the creator for the BEASTARS second season ending sequence, is credited as the film's planner, scriptwriter, director, storyboard artist, and editor. Kadowaki has also created music videos for YOASOBI . French studio Miyu Productions ( Ghost Cat Anzu , A New Dawn ) is credited for production cooperation, after joining on the project in June 2025. NOTHING NEW is also credited for planning and production.

The film is slated to open this year.

The staff launched a crowdfunding campaign in November on the Motion Gallery website. The campaign aims to cover production and advertising costs, specifically to "improve the quality of the work" and to "distribute the film more widely." The campaign ended on March 2 and has exceeded its 8 million yen (about US$50,365) target and raised 9,604,510 (about US$60,467) yen.

NOTHING NEW is a small film company that was founded in 2022 with the aim "to create a world where talent is not crushed."