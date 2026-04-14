I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince Manga Resumes Serialization

Manga went on hiatus after "Stampede arc" on November 15

©Yōsuke Kokuzawa, Kenkyo na Circle, Meru, Kodansha, Kodansha USA

Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app posted a new full chapter of Yōsuke Kokuzawa 's manga adaptation of Kenkyo na Circle 's I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability light novel series on Saturday. The new chapter marks the return of the manga after its hiatus. In consideration for Kokuzawa's health, the manga will publish new chapters every two weeks for the time being.

The manga went on hiatus after its "Stampede arc" ended on November 15, to allow Kokuzawa to recuperate and to plan for the next arc. The manga did post a short bonus chapter on February 7.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Prince Lloyd wasn't always a prince...in fact, his previous life is one he remembers perfectly: he was a sorcerer, of sorts. So when he was forced to reincarnate, he decided to continue his studies, prince of the realm or no! But his new life has its own sets of challenges...including being a 10-year-old! What's the 7th prince/sorcerer to do?!

The manga launched on Magazine Pocket app in 2020. Kodansha will publish the manga's 23rd compiled book volume on May 8.

Kenkyo na Circle debuted the original story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in October 2019. Kodansha began publishing the light novels with illustrations by Meru in July 2020. The light novels' 10th volume shipped in Japan in July 2025.

The first season of the light novels' anime adaptation premiered in April 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The second season premiered in July 2025. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and also streams an English dub .

Source: Magazine Pocket (link 2)