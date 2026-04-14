Grandgear Film by Godzilla -1.0's Takashi Yamazaki Opens in February 2028 With 'Kaiju Robots'

Filming for Yamazaki's 1st English-language film starts soon

Sony Pictures announced at CinemaCon on Monday that Godzilla Minus One director Takashi Yamazaki 's first English-language film Grandgear will open on February 18, 2028, and added that filming will start soon. According to the entertainment industry news source IndieWire, Sony presented a sizzle reel of the title treatment featuring "some menacing looking kaiju robots fighting in a city."

© TOHO CO., LTD.

Godzilla Minus One

Yamazaki is writing the original screenplay, directing the film, and producing. Bad Robot'sand Glen Zipper is also producing the film. The film marks Yamazaki's formal entry into the U.S. market, following the success of. The plot of the film is currently unknown.

Godzilla Minus One opened in Japan on November 3, 2023 ("Godzilla Day"), which was the anniversary of the first Godzilla film's November 3, 1954 release. TOHO and GKIDS stated in January that Godzilla Minus One has earned more than US$116 million worldwide. According to Box Office Mojo, the film has earned an estimated US$57,144,669 in the United States. The film was the third highest-grossing foreign-language film in the United States as of 2024.

Netflix is streaming the film and Godzilla Minus One /Minus Color, the black-and-white version of the film, worldwide on Netflix . In North America, Godzilla Minus One and Godzilla Minus One /Minus Color are additionally available for digital rental and digital purchase on Amazon, Apple iTunes , Google Play , Microsoft , FandangoNOW/ VUDU , inDemand, XBOX, and Vubiquity. In Japan, the film is streaming exclusively (in color and monochrome) on Amazon Prime Video .

Godzilla Minus One won the Best Visual Effects award in the 96th Academy Awards in March 2024. The film is the first Japanese film to win in this category, and the first Godzilla film to be nominated for an Oscar.

Godzilla Minus Zero , the new Godzilla film will open in Japan on November 3, and in North America on November 6. This is the first time a Japan-produced Godzilla series film will open in Japan and in North America in the same week. Yamazaki returns as director, screenwriter, and VFX supervisor.

Sony Pictures also announced at CinemaCon an animated R-rated film adaptation of FromSoftware 's Bloodborne game, and stated that filming for the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda games has finished.

Source: IndieWire (Brian Welk)