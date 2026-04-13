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Studio KAI Announces Insolvency Due to Deficit
posted on by Anita Tai
The April 13 issue of the Japanese government's Kanpо̄ gazette revealed on Monday that Studio KAI animation studio is entering a state of insolvency, in which the company is unable to pay debts, after ending the 2025 fiscal year with a net loss of 565 million yen (approx. US$3.5 million).
The company reported a loss of 165,129,000 yen (about US$1.51 million) in its second financial results report for 2021. The company had reported losses of 402,010,000 yen (about US$3.69 million by current conversion) in its first report, for the time period ending on December 31, 2019.
Studio KAI is a subsidiary of ADK Emotions, and was formed in June 2019. GONZO transferred a portion of its anime production, intellectual property, and rights management business to Studio KAI in July 2019 when GONZO executed an "absorption-type company split."
Studio KAI has worked on such anime as Sentenced to Be a Hero, Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy, The Ramparts of Ice, Uma Musume Pretty Derby Season 2, 7SEEDS, The New Prince of Tennis: Hyotei vs Rikkai Game of Future, Cagaster of an Insect Cage, Phantasy Star Online 2: Episode Oracle, 23-ji no Saga Meshi Anime, Skeleton Knight in Another World, and Super Cub.
Sources: Gamebiz, Kanpо̄ gazette via Hachima Kikō