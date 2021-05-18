News
Studio KAI Reports 165 Million Yen in Losses in 2020
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The May 14 edition of the Japanese government's Kanpou paper published that the Studio KAI animation studio suffered losses of 165,129,000 yen (about US$1.51 million) in its second financial results report, for the time period ending on December 31. The company had reported losses of 402,010,000 yen (about US$3.69 million by current conversion) in its first report, for the time period ending on December 31, 2019.
Studio KAI is a subsidiary of ADK Emotions, and was formed in June 2019. GONZO transferred a portion of its anime production, intellectual property, and rights management business to Studio KAI in July 2019 when GONZO executed an "absorption-type company split."
Studio KAI has worked on such anime as Uma Musume Pretty Derby Season 2, 7SEEDS, The New Prince of Tennis: Hyotei vs Rikkai Game of Future, Cagaster of an Insect Cage, Phantasy Star Online 2: Episode Oracle, 23-ji no Saga Meshi Anime, Skeleton Knight in Another World, and Super Cub.
