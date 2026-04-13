K Manga Adds Watch Out for Watarase Manga

New chapters to publish with Japanese release

Kodansha 's K MANGA platform announced on Sunday it is publishing Paris Nakagawa 's Watch Out for Watarase ( Tokoton Kuzu na Watarase nanoni ) manga in English as a simulpub title. The first 14 chapters are available to read at time of writing.

Image via K MANGA's X/Twitter account © Paris Nakagawa, KODANSHA LTD.

K MANGA describes the story:

Nonoka, newly arrived in the big city for university, goes to her comedian brother's home where she is to live. But when she gets there, she is greeted by none other than her brother's comedy partner, the famously shameless playboy Watarase, who is also living there! A lady-killer with no sense of personal space, he's definitely someone she doesn't want to get too close to but…! A story about sharing a home with the comedy world's hottest playboy, who you know you shouldn't, but just can't help falling head over heels for!

Nakagawa launched the series in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine in November 2024. Kodansha shipped the third compiled book volume on March 13.