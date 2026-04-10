WIT Studio Apologizes for Using Generative AI in Opening Sequence of Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3 Anime

Studio will redraw cuts, replace opening sequence with "completed version" starting with 2nd episode

Image courtesy of Sony Music ©香月美夜・TO ブックス/本好きの下剋上製作委員会2026

revealed on Friday that it investigated its production process after the first episode of itsanime aired on April 4 and the studio received feedback on the episode, and found that in part of the opening sequence, the studio had used generative AI for some cuts in the background art.

The company will be redrawing the background art for the cuts that used generative AI, and will replace the opening sequence with a "completed version" starting with the second episode.

The company apologized, stating while it is interested in new technologies in video production, in principle it has not allowed use of generative AI in production of all its works, aside from the Inu to Shōnen work that was an experimental work meant to inspect certain technologies. The studio added that despite this, this situation occurred due to inadequacies in its production management and inspection systems, and it takes full responsibility.

Wit Studio confirmed that aside from the cuts used in part of the opening, it has not confirmed any other use of generative AI in the show. Additionally, the company stated the art director and background art studio NAM HAI ART were not involved in the incident.

The company added it will take this situation as an opportunity to look at its production process guidelines and management system in order to prevent recurrence.

After the first episode aired last week, users on social media and other sites pointed out that certain cuts of the opening sequence had tell-tale signs of using generative AI in the backgrounds.

The anime is the latest television anime of Miya Kazuki 's Ascendance of a Bookworm ( Honzuki no Gekokujō - Shisho ni Naru Tame niwa Shudan o Erandeiramasen ) "biblia fantasy" light novel series, and it debuted on April 4 on Yomiuri TV and NTV at 5:30 p.m. JST. It then aired on the Tokyo MX channel on April 6 at 9:25 p.m. JST.

The anime will air for two consecutive cours (quarter of a year) for a half-year run. Yuka Iguchi and Show Hayami return in the new series as Rozemyne (previously Myne) and Ferdinand, respectively.

Yoshiaki Iwasaki ( Kowloon Generic Romance , Hayate the Combat Butler , We Never Learn: BOKUBEN ) is directing the new series at Wit Studio , replacing the anime's three seasons director Mitsuru Hongō . Mariko Kunisawa returns to write the series scripts, and Aiko Minowa ( After the Rain , The Ancient Magus' Bride in-between animation) is the new character designer. MICHIRU returns to compose the music.

Little Glee Monster performs the opening theme song "Pages." Nogizaka46 member Erika Ikuta performs the anime's ending theme song "Ima mo, Arigatō" (Even Now, I Thank You).

Sources: WIT Studio, Comic Natalie