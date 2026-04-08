Sailor Moon Creator Cheers on Husband (& Hunter X Hunter Creator) With Crossover Art

Hunter X Hunter creator Yoshihiro Togashi announced on Wednesday that he completed inking the characters for chapter 430 of his manga series. While Togashi normally makes such announcements with character sketches on a dry-erase calendar whiteboard, this time Togashi surprised his fans (and Sailor Moon fans) with a crossover illustration and acknowledgement of support by his wife and Sailor Moon creator, Naoko Takeuchi .

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The illustration includes Hunter X Hunter character Kurapika and Sailor Moon characters Artemis and Sailor Mars. Artemis is in the style of a maneki neko (good luck cat) with its gold coin reading “Thanks,” while Sailor Mars is holding a charm that reads “4/17” (her birthday).

Togashi captioned the illustration by saying he is receiving strength from his wife. The manga creator also included the hashtags #Artemis2 for the Artemis II lunar flyby mission and #ShiningTheater for the new Sailor Moon dinner theater show.

The Hunter X Hunter manga is currently on hiatus. However, Togashi asked fans to “keep an eye out for an announcement by the Jump editors for the publication start date of chapter 420 and beyond.”