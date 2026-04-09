Paru Itagaki's Witching Hour Manga Ends

Image via Amazon Japan © Paru Itagaki, Akita Publishing

Witching Hour

revealed on X/Twitter on Thursday that her) manga will end in the next chapter on May 13.

Viz Media licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Megumi is cheating on her husband with a ghost! With her marriage reduced to routine, an otherworldly lover offers intimacy she can't resist, but this ghostly affair may soon be exposed.

Itagaki launched Witching Hour on Akita Publishing 's Champion Cross platform in October 2024. The manga's second compiled book volume shipped in Japan on December 8.

Itagaki's past works include SANDA and BEASTARS , both adapted into anime series.

The first BEASTARS television anime debuted on Netflix in Japan and on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block and on TV Nishinippon in October 2019. The season debuted on Netflix outside of Japan in March 2020. The second part of the final season premiered on March 7.

The SANDA television anime premiered last October in the "Animeism" programming block on TBS , MBS , and BS-TBS .