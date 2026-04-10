Castlevania: Belmont's Curse Game Streams Gameplay Trailer

Konami 's YouTube channel began streaming a gameplay trailer for Castlevania : Belmont's Curse, a new game in its Castlevania series, on Thursday. The trailer features commentary in English.

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Image courtesy of Konami ©Konami Digital Entertainment

Evil Empire and Motion Twin, the sister developers of the sidescrolling roguelike Dead Cells , are developing the game. (Evil Empire is the main studio, while Motion Twin is an advisory game studio.) The game will debut on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC via Steam this year.

Konami describes the game:

Over two decades after the events of Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse and the recent animated show, it is in the streets of 15th century Paris that a new chapter of the legendary House Belmont is about to be written in bloody red ink. Armed with a legendary holy whip, the Vampire Killer, Trevor Belmont's successor – and the game's protagonist – must descend into the city attacked by monstrous creatures and a looming mystical castle to hunt down the beasts and save the Parisians from eternal darkness. Long-time fans and newcomers to the franchise will have to master different weapons and spells to arm themselves against foes. Plus, a sense of exploration will favor the bold and those who dare

explore every inch of the sinister castle.

The game is the first entirely new game in the Castlevania franchise since Castlevania : Lords of Shadow 2 in 2014.

Konami released the Castlevania Dominus Collection on Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in August 2024. The collection includes the series' three Nintendo DS games Castlevania : Dawn of Sorrow , Castlevania : Portrait of Ruin , and Castlevania : Order of Ecclesia . It also includes the first original Castlevania arcade game Haunted Castle and a reimagining titled Haunted Castle Revisited .

Castlevania: Nocturne , the spinoff series of Frederator Studios ' Castlevania animated show, premiered in September 2023. The series stars Richter Belmont (a descendant of the original show's protagonists Sypha and Trevor) and Maria Renard. The series is set in France during the French Revolution in 1792, and it is an origin story for Richter. The second season premiered in January 2025.