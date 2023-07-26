Castlevania: Nocturne Spinoff Series Premieres on September 28

Visual unveiled, trailer streams on Wednesday

Netflix announced on Wednesday that Castlevania : Nocturne , the spinoff series of Frederator Studios ' Castlevania animated series, will premiere on September 28. The company unveiled a visual featuring Richter Belmont, and it will stream a teaser trailer on Wednesday.

©Frederator Studios, Netflix, Konami

The new series will star Richter Belmont (a descendant of the original show's protagonists Sypha and Trevor) and Maria Renard. The series will be set in France during the French Revolution in 1792.

Richter and Maria are protagonists in the Castlevania : Rondo of Blood game, and they also appear in other games in the series including Castlevania : Symphony of the Night.

Entertainment news website Deadline reported in April 2021 that Netflix was eyeing a new series set in the same universe with a new cast of characters. The original series' executive producer Kevin Kolde , director Sam Deats , and assistant director Adam Deats revealed in June 2021 that the spinoff series was in the works.

©Frederator Studios, Netflix, Konami

Netflix

streamed the fourth season of the original series in May 2021. The season had 10 episodes.

The first four-episode season premiered worldwide on Netflix in July 2017. The second eight-episode season premiered worldwide on Netflix in October 2018. Viz Media has released the series on home video. The third season premiered in March 2020 with 10 episodes.

Netflix describes the series:

A vampire hunter fights to save a besieged city from an army of otherworldly beasts controlled by Dracula himself. Inspired by the classic video games.

Sam Deats directed the series, Warren Ellis was the writer and executive producer, and other executive producers include Fred Seibert , Kevin Kolde , and Adi Shankar .

The show's English cast stars:

The Japanese dub cast stars Ryotaro Okiayu , Shinichiro Miki , Naoya Uchida , and Ayaka Shimoyamada .