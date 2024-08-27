Konami Announces Castlevania Dominus Collection of 3 DS Games, Haunted Castle Arcade Game

Collection launched for Switch, PS5, Xbox, PC on same day

Konami announced on Tuesday during the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase the Castlevania Dominus Collection for release on Nintendo Switch on the same day. The company also revealed that it has released the game for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . The collection includes the series' three Nintendo DS games Castlevania : Dawn of Sorrow , Castlevania : Portrait of Ruin , and Castlevania : Order of Ecclesia . It also includes the first original Castlevania arcade game Haunted Castle and a reimagining titled Haunted Castle Revisited .

The game features the option to customize the display for multiple screens (as the original DS games were displayed on dual screens), customizable controller inputs for touch screen controls, rewind functionality, quick saves, a gallery, and music player.

The original Castlevania : Dawn of Sorrow launched on Nintendo DS in 2005 as a sequel to the Game Boy Advance game Castlevania : Aria of Sorrow . Castlevania : Portrait of Ruin debuted in 2006 for DS and featured two playable protagonists. Castlevania : Order of Ecclesia was the final DS Castlevania game in 2008.

Haunted Castle debuted in arcades in Japan in 1988 and in the West in 1987.

Konami released Castlevania Advance Collection , a collection of four games from the Castlevania game series, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam in September 2021.