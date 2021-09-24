News
Konami Releases Castlevania Advance Collection With 4 Games
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Konami announced on Thursday that it has released Castlevania Advance Collection, a collection of four games from its Castlevania game series. The collection is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam.
Konami describes the release:
Join the fight against Evil in the Castlevania Advance Collection, a compilation of timeless action-exploration masterpieces!
In addition to the three legendary Castlevania games that were first released in the early 2000s, this collection also includes Castlevania: Dracula X and some never-before-seen sketches and artwork from the games!
All four games are enhanced with newly added modern features such as Rewind, Save/Load and Replay, making this the best way possible to experience these classics or discover them for the first time! This collection also boasts a handy Encyclopedia, a Music Player with all soundtracks and you can even change the ROM Region to play all games in different versions.
The release includes the Castlevania: Dracula X, Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance, and Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow.