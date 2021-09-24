Konami Releases Castlevania Advance Collection With 4 Games

Konami announced on Thursday that it has released Castlevania Advance Collection , a collection of four games from its Castlevania game series. The collection is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam .

Konami describes the release:

Castlevania Advance Collection

In addition to the three legendary Castlevania games that were first released in the early 2000s, this collection also includes Castlevania: Dracula X and some never-before-seen sketches and artwork from the games!

All four games are enhanced with newly added modern features such as Rewind, Save/Load and Replay, making this the best way possible to experience these classics or discover them for the first time! This collection also boasts a handy Encyclopedia, a Music Player with all soundtracks and you can even change the ROM Region to play all games in different versions.