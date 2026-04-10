Professor Layton and The New World of Steam Game's Trailer Reveals PS5/PC Versions, Cast, Theme Song

Level 5 unveiled during its LEVEL5 VISION 2026 Craftsmanship stream on Friday a new trailer for Professor Layton and The New World of Steam ( Layton Kyōju to Jōki no Shinsekai ), and it reveals new versions for PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam. The trailer also previews the story and puzzles, and unveils additional cast and a theme song composed by Joe Hisaishi ( Studio Ghibli films) and performed by Lilas.

Level 5 will release the game in 2026 worldwide for Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PS5, and PC via Steam. There is mouse support for all versions except Switch. The game was previously slated for last year, but was delayed.

The game will take place after the events of Professor Layton and the Unwound Future , the franchise 's third Nintendo DS game. The setting is Steam Bison, America, where Luke has moved to and has invited Layton to visit. Yō Ōizumi returns to voice Layton, and Mio Imada is the new voice of Luke Triton.

The additional cast includes:

Quiz Knock, a group specialized in creating puzzles and riddles for media, are in charge of the game's puzzles.

Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaire's Journey was the previous entry in the series. The game launched in Japan for Nintendo 3DS and worldwide for iOS and Android devices in July 2017. The game then launched for Nintendo 3DS in the West in October 2017. The game launched for the Switch in August 2018, and that version headed West in November 2019. The original game inspired the Layton Mystery Tanteisha: Katori no Nazotoki File television anime, which premiered in April 2018, and ended in March 2019.

Source: LEVEL5 VISION 2026 Craftsmanship stream