Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time Game Gets iOS, Android Versions

Smartphone versions with cross-save, cross-play launch this summer

Level 5 announced during its LEVEL5 VISION 2026 Craftsmanship stream on Friday that it will release its Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time game for iOS and Android this summer. The game features cross-play and cross-saves.

Image via Amazon © LEVEL5 Inc.

PlayStation

The game debuted last May forSwitch,5,4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via. The game launched on Switch 2 that June.

The game was initially slated for 2023, before getting a delay to summer 2024, and then it was scheduled to launch in October 2024, before getting delayed indefinitely. It was previously slated for an April 2025 release.

"The Sinister Broker Bazario's Schemes" free DLC launched last December. The DLC features roguelike x open world gameplay, a dream world, Alchemy Robots, and the Primordial Dragon.

The game takes place on Mysteria Island. As in the previous titles, players create their own avatars, and can battle, gather, and craft. Lives, which are the in-game professions, include paladin, woodcutter, and cook. Players can travel between the past and present to solve the mysteries of the island.

Nintendo released the first Fantasy Life Nintendo 3DS game in North America in October 2014. The game originally launched in Japan in 2012.

Level 5 first revealed Fantasy Life Online as Fantasy Life 2: Futatsu no Tsuki to Kamisama no Mura (Fantasy Life 2 Twin Moons and the Sacred Village) in 2015, and the company held a closed beta in July 2016. Level 5 then changed the title to Fantasy Life Online in October 2016, with a planned release in 2016. Level 5 then delayed the game several times before releasing the game in July 2018. Boltrend Games released the game worldwide in December 2021. The game ended service in Japan in December 2021. The game ended worldwide service in February 2023.

Source: LEVEL5 VISION 2026 Craftsmanship stream