You Midorikawa's Tensei-saki wa Kita no Henkyō Deshita ga Manga Ends

Early access of manga's final 25th chapter published on April 8

Image via Amazon ©You Midorikawa, Square Enix

Manga author You Midorikawa revealed that their Tensei-saki wa Kita no Henkyō Deshita ga Seirei no Okage de Kekkō Kaiteki Desu: Rakuen Mezashite Shuryō Kaitaku Tokidoki Sauna (I Was Reincarnated in the Northern Frontier, But Thanks to the Spirits, It's Quite Comfortable: Hunting, Cultivating, and Occasional Saunas While Aiming for Paradise) manga, the adaptation of Fuurou 's light novel series with the same title, ended with its 25th chapter, which was published for early access on April 8 on Square Enix 's Manga UP! website.

The slow life manga centers on Vito, an orphaned boy raised in a frigid village, who remembers that he was a Japanese person in his past life reincarnated to save the world he is in now. With the help of a spirit girl with a "workshop," Vito contributes to improve the lives of the villagers.

Midorikawa launched the manga on the Manga UP! website in July 2024. Yūsuke Takahashi is credited for composition. Square Enix will publish the manga's fourth and final compiled book volume on June 5.

Fuurou launched the original story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2023. Square Enix published the novels' first volume with illustration by Lard in January 2024, and the second volume in July that same year.

Midorikawa launched the manga adaptation of Kennoji and Fly 's The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend light novels on the Manga UP! website in October 2020. The manga ended with its 11th volume in 2024. Yen Press publishes the series in English.

Fuurou 's The Frontier Lord Begins with Zero Subjects ( Ryōmin 0-nin Start no Henkyō Ryōshu-sama ) light novel series is inspiring an anime adaptation that will debut in July.