The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend Manga Ends

Manga adaptation launched in 2020

Image via Amazon Japan © You Midorikawa, Kennoji, Fly, Square Enix

The 10th compiled book volume of You Midorikawa 's manga adaptation of Kennoji and Fly 's The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend light novels revealed on February 10 that the series will end with the 11th volume in June.

Yen Press publishes the series in English and describes the story:

As children, Ryou Takamori and Hina Fushimi were thick as thieves-but while Hina grew more beautiful and popular, Ryou faded into the background as a loner, and the two drifted apart. That is, until the morning Ryou saves Hina from a groper on a train and unwittingly reminds her how close they used to be. Now Hina is smitten-if only Ryou weren't so oblivious!

Kennoji began publishing the light novel on the Kakuyomu website in June 2019 with art by Fly . Midorikawa began the manga adaptation on Square Enix 's Manga UP! in October 2020. Yen Press will ship the sixth volume on May 21. The company also publishes the light novels in English.

